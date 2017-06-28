Maggie Lindemann: ‘Pretty Girl’ Singer Reveals Why She’s ‘More Than Her Instagram’

Maggie Lindemann, 18, has no time for the haters! The ‘Pretty Girl’ singer tells us what it was like to have her empowering single blow up, where she’s headed next, and why she’s more than just a gorgeous selfie.

This interview with Maggie Lindemann has been edited and condensed for clarity. Check out the photos from her visit to HollywoodLife.com in the gallery and watch our exclusive video above!

What inspired “Pretty Girl?”

I’m on social media, so people judge me based on my physical appearance, and based on what I post on Instagram. It’s my way of letting people know I’m more than my Instagram, and I do have a life outside of it!

What has the ride been like, seeing the song get so big?

It’s crazy! It was completely unexpected. I don’t put out music because I want it to get big; I do it so people can relate and feel like they have someone where, so when it did start blowing up, it was surreal and crazy. It’s really cool.

You’re playing the Billboard Hot 100 Festival this August, which is cool.

I’m super excited! I’ve never performed at a festival, so that should be interesting and really fun.

Do you have a backstage ritual?

I like to talk on the phone before I go out. I do get nervous, so it calms me. I usually call my mom or my boyfriend!

You’ve talked about “anti-popstars” before. Can you explain what that means?

It’s a term for people who aren’t making music to be put on the radio. They just do it because they love it. They don’t really do red carpets and that kind of stuff, and I always thought that was cool, for people to be true to themselves.

Who are some anti-popstars you love?

Lana [Del Rey] and Melanie Martinez. Those people are so themselves, and I’ve always looked up to that. And Marina and the Diamonds! I love her.

Who is the most unlikely celebrity fan you’ve encountered?

Keke Palmer told me she really liked my song, so that’s really cool because I grew up watching her and loved her music when I was little!

You’re so young. It’s really cool that you found your passion so early. Is this what you’ve always wanted to do?

I’ve always loved to sing and do musicals, so I’ve always been into performing. It wasn’t until recently that I realized I wanted to do this as my career, and not just as a fun hobby that I do in my room by myself. I realized that about three years ago, maybe.

Finally, can we expect more songs or a full album soon?

Definitely. We’re working on doing some more song right now, and I want to put out something bigger than a single.

How about a tour or live dates?

We’re working on so many different things right now. I definitely want to go on another tour, and maybe do some shows overseas!

Catch Maggie at the Billboard Hot 100 Fest on August 19!