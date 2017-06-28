Lindsay Lohan Wants To Reunite With Britney & Paris For Her Bday & Fans Are Living For It

Did we wake up in 2006? Lindsay Lohan wants her old pals, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton at her 31st birthday party this weekend and we have all the feels right now! See the epic message she sent out to her former squad!

The nostalgia is at an all time high right now! Lindsay Lohan turns 31 on July 2 and she’s throwing a big bash in Greece. And, she’s already got one special wish for her birthday — A reunion with Britney Spears, 35, and Paris Hilton, 36! Oh, and she wants Beyonce, 36, there… because, why not? Lindsay sent out the invites via Twitter on June 27 and fans went nuts. “#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend @Beyonce you too,” LiLo tweeted! So, will the gang show up? Time will tell!

Britney, Paris and Beyonce have yet to RSVP to Lindsay’s very public invitation, but if this really goes down, it will be epic. Bey is a bit busy with her family since she just gave birth to twins on June 19. As for Brit and Paris? — The two stars could very well end up on a flight to Greece this weekend! And, we’re keeping our fingers crossed on this one.

Lindsay, Brit and Paris haven’t been spotted together in years. The former squad defined a generation at one point, being the three stars to unapologetically break all of the rules in the 2000’s. Lindsay and Paris’ on-again, off-again friendship began some time around 2006. The pair fought and made up in front of cameras through 2011, where they exchanged insults, had make out sessions and hit up endless parties. Then, in late 2006, the duo became a trio when they partied with Britney. And, the rest was history.

However, years have passed since the trio have reunited. The rehab and jail days are behind LiLo, Paris and Brit, and they’re all in very different places, now. LiLo has been living it up over seas as a nightclub owner. And, she’s even jumping back into acting. She recently posted a photo to Instagram, where she was on the set of Sick Note season 2 with Rupert Grint, 28.

As for Paris? Well, she’s living it up all around the world as a DJ. She’s even in a happy relationship with actor, Chris Zylka, 32. And, you all may know what Brit has been up to. The singer has been killing it on stage in Vegas, where she has a show residency. And, she too, is happily in a relationship with her music video love interest, Sam Asghari. So, you can see why a potential reunion would be a big deal, right?

Lindsay’s birthday bash is just four days away, which means we could be all be witnesses to one of the most iconic reunions ever, very soon. Hopefully we’ll see an RSVP from Brit or Paris sooner than the bash! Until then, we’ll be waiting ladies…

Check out some of the epic reactions from excited fans!

