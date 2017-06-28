Did Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Break Up? — Why She’s ‘Terribly Insecure’ About Relationship

Kylie Jenner has a lot of insecurities when it comes to her relationship with Travis Scott, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Could that have lead to their alleged break up?

Oh no! A shocking new MTO report on June 28 claims that Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, have ended their relationship after Travis cheated on her with at least 10 other women. Though we have yet to confirm the infidelity, an insider did tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie has been experiencing a lot of insecurity about the rapper. However, her worries were more about his career than other woman. See pics of Kylie and Travis, here.

“Travis is so hot right now, he’s constantly in demand,” said the source. “His career continues to blow up and he’s loving it. He’s working on it every day to make sure he succeeds.” Though Kylie appreciates that he’s a hard-worker, she also wants to be a priority. “Sometimes Kylie feels like she comes in a distant second to his career. He will go hours, even days sometimes, without hitting her up which makes her feel terribly insecure.”

The lack of contact especially bothered Kylie because she had become accustomed to Tyga fawning over her day and night. “Tyga gave her constant attention so it’s taking some getting used to.” Tyga was also allegedly unfaithful, so we really hope that Travis doesn’t prove to be a cheater as well. We would hate to see Kylie go through that kind of heartbreak again!

