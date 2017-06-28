Uh oh! Kris Jenner suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when she stepped out in a see-through dress on June 28 that accidentally showed her full body Spanx underneath!

Wardrobe malfunctions happen to the best of us! Kris Jenner, 61, stepped out for dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on June 27 and had quite the fashion mishap! The bright lights from the paparazzi cameras showed Kris’ full body Spanx and black bra underneath her patterned dress. Whoops! Kris probably didn’t realize that dress was that see-through before she went out. But Kris seemed confident and happy, so that’s all that matters! She’s never looked better!

Stars like Kris wear Spanx out and about all the time under their clothes to appear slimmer and make sure they don’t suffer a wardrobe malfunction. Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian, 36, is a huge fan of Spanx. Kim once said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she couldn’t “leave the house without Spanx.” Despite the fashion mishap because of the Spanx, at least Kris had the Spanx and not nothing at all underneath! Her wardrobe malfunction could have been a whole a lot worse.

Kris’ wardrobe malfunction comes just a few days after her Photoshop controversy. The KUWTK mom was accused of photoshopping the Instagram photo on June 22 she posted showing off her toned body in the gym. Some fans believed she altered her body in Photoshop to appear smaller in the photo. Come on, we’ve all done it with our Instagram photos!

HollywoodLife.com looked EXCLUSIVELY that Kris was “mortified” by the Photoshop fail, and Kylie Jenner was helping her get through the controversy. Isn’t Kylie the best? The Kardashian family game is strong. They’ve always got each other’s backs!

