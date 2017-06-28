JAY-Z On Super Dad Duty: He’s Feeding Twins, Changing Diapers & Playing With Blue

Beyonce’s a lucky lady! While parenting 2 infants isn’t easy, at least she has help from her dedicated hubby. We learned exclusively JAY-Z’S doing everything from changing diapers to ensuring Blue feels included!

Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, def have their hands full taking care of two newborn babies AND five-year-old Blue Ivy all at once. But at least both Bey and Jay are pulling their own weight! In fact, Jay seems to be going above and beyond when it comes to caring for his family, as we’ve learned he’s not even afraid to get his hands dirty with diaper duty! “JAY-Z is on super dad duty as he has been completely hands-on with the new babies, helping with late night feedings, burping, and also changing diapers,” a Beyonce insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But Jay hasn’t stopped there, he has also been spending a ton of time with Blue during the day and their relationship has grown since the new babies arrived.” Aw! It’s clear Blue has always been a daddy’s girl, but we love how adding two new siblings into the mix hasn’t changed that. “Jay is working hard and determined to make sure Blue does not feel left out or no longer special now that she is no longer the only child,” our source explained. “When he is not helping Beyonce with the new babies, Jay is playing with Blue and exploring their new summer home together.” SO cute!

And considering the mansion they’re staying in this summer, Blue and Jay have A LOT of exploring to do. After all, the Carters are reportedly dropping a whopping $400k a month on a gorgeous Malibu estate that includes 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, an infinity pool, and even has its own name: La Villa Contenta. Only the best for the family of five, right? As of right now, Beyonce and Jay, while extremely tired, are completely loving their new life with twins.

“Jay watched Beyonce do all the heavy lifting when Blue was born so he is doing his best to be more present with the twins,” our insider added. “Despite all the help they are receiving, Jay is still pitching in so that Beyonce has total support. Neither Beyonce, nor Jay, have been able to enjoy an entire night of sleep since the twins arrived. They are totally exhausted but at the same time have never been happier as a family.” We can’t wait to find out more about the twins!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jay is really stepping up for his family?