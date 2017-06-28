How To Prevent Aging & Sun Damage While Still Hitting The Beach — Derm Tips

You can still hit the beach and the pool this summer while caring for your skin. Prevent aging and dark spots with these top summer skincare tips from two expert dermatologists.

We all want to bask in the sun while staying safe this summer. Dr. Jessica Wu, a board-certified dermatologist and Exclusive Chief Medical Advisor of Robin McGraw Revelation skincare says:

“1. When the weather gets warmer and you spend more time outdoors, be sure to protect your skin. After spending the winter months indoors, your skin may be more pale and vulnerable to UV rays, so be sure to take extra good care of it.

2. Be sure to apply SPF before you head outside. I recommend using at least SPF 30, which blocks out 97% of the UVB (burning) rays. If you go in the water or even if you don’t go in the water but exercise outdoors and work up a sweat, look for water resistant sunscreens that won’t wash off. It’s also a good idea to reapply every 3 hours, since it wears off or rubs off, especially if you have oily skin or touch your face frequently.”

“Robin McGraw Revelation 50 Fierce Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Moisturizer & Sunscreen not only protects you from sunburns, it also protects against the UVA (aging) rays that break down collagen and lead to premature aging. Be sure to apply to the back of your neck and top of your ears if you wear your hair up, and also on your neck, chest, and back of your hands — areas that people often skip. It’s especially important to use sunscreen if you’re using a retinoid or vitamin C product which can make your skin more sun sensitive.

3. It’s also a good idea to wear large sunglasses to protect your eyes as well as the delicate skin around your eyes. The darker the lenses, the better — and, the more glamorous you will look!”

Dermatologist Dr. Marina Peredo, on behalf of Dickinson’s Witch Hazel Skincare, adds:

“Stay covered: The sun’s rays are the harshest between 12 and 4pm during summer months. Try to stay in the shade when possible and cover up during these times.

Double Up on SPF: Choose foundations and concealers that have built-in SPF. This will offer an added layer of SPF protection in addition to your sunscreen.

Stay Hydrated: Watermelon is a great fruit choice in the summer because they are majority water and packed with essential nutrients, not to mention delicious!”

