This Model Just Saved Us From Dreaded Thigh Chafing With This Amazing New Product

I have a personal confession. I usually wear Spanx shorts, even under loose dresses, even when it’s 100 degrees, to minimize thigh chafe. It’s a THING, people. And Katie Sturino just solved our summer problem.

I’m a huge fan of blogger and model Katie Sturino and her site, The 12ish Style. As a curvy girl myself, it’s TOTALLY relatable. Plus, she has amazing an fashion sense, confidence, and super cute dogs! I met her recently as she showed me her brand new Anti-Chafe Stick called Megababe Thigh Rescue. It looks like a deodorant stick. You simply apply it to your inner thighs, and you’re good to go. The formula contains vitamin E and aloe, and is lightly scented. It’s a life changer, guys. I’ve stopped wearing my Spanx under maxi dresses, which is LIBERATING! You can also apply under your bra for boob sweat and friction issues. I have even used it on my ankles when breaking in new sandals — no blisters!

Since just about every woman I know has this chafing problem, regardless of size, I wasn’t surprised to hear the first launch of Megababe SOLD OUT. It’s coming back in stock at the end of July, so put your order in now! We also love that Megababe is not tested on animals and is super easy to take with you on-the-go. She has some other products in the works as well — I can’t wait to share that news with you!

There are some other chafing products out there, like MONISTAT Chafing Relief Powder Gel, which works great, but might be awkward if your clueless boyfriend sees it in your purse. Body Glide is also an option that is more unisex friendly.

