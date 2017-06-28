Harry Styles’ Mom So Grateful For Fans’ Support After His Stepdad’s Death: ‘Robin Would Be Humbled’

Harry Styles’ mom breaks her silence a week after her husband Robin Twist lost his battle with cancer! Anne’s emotional message on Twitter will break your heart!

Harry Styles‘ mom Anne Twist thanked fans for their kind thoughts after her husband Robin tragically passed away at just 57 years-old. “Thank you for all the love and support our family have been given,”she wrote on Twitter. “Robin would be humbled by the love you have all shown. Thank you.” Robin was Harry’s stepfather who had been battling cancer before he died, the singer’s rep confirmed to The Daily Mail the week of June 20. Harry had been super close with his stepdad. The 23 year-old even gave his mother away when she married Robin in June 2013.

Fans were totally heartbroken for Harry and his family when they heard the tragic news. Harry’s former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. He had nothing but super sweet things to say about Robin. “Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today’s world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X,” he wrote.

The news was even more heart-wrenching because Robin was all smiles in an adorable photo just month before his passed. He and Anne snapped a selfie with James Cordon on set of the Late, Late Show with James Corden when Harry was there to perform. Robin was a totally beloved member of the One Direction family and had 22k followers on Twitter. Fans quickly took to social media to share their love for everyone missing Robin. “I’m so sad for Anne, Harry and all who knew & loved Robin. I pray for patience for his family, RIP,” one fan shared.

