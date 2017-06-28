Gigi Hadid Channels Elle Woods In Pink Suit At Vogue Eyewear Launch — See Pics

Gigi Hadid celebrated the launch of her new Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear collection & she totally channeled Elle Woods in this ensemble. What do you guys think of her hot pink outfit?

Gigi Hadid, 22, celebrated her new Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear collection on June 27th at Industia Studios in NYC. The event launched the special collection and kicked off the second chapter of the #SHOWYOURVOGUE campaign. Gigi revealed the new collection and campaign while celebrating with friends. The brand gushed about Gigi, saying, “Embracing the perfect synergy between the Vogue Eyewear brand philosophy and her multifaceted personality, Gigi Hadid’s creative vision shapes an exclusive special collection that reflects the essence of the #ShowYourVogue campaign: it’s all about attitude.”

Not only do we love the new collection, which features four unique frames designed by Gigi, we have to talk about her amazing Barbie pink ensemble. When we saw Gigi in this pink look from head-to-toe, all we could think about was that she totally channeled Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and they’re actually wearing the exact same outfit, down to the sunnies. Gigi opted to wear a pink pantsuit, featuring a Kreist Official Biker Jacket and matching High-Rise Pants from the Fall/Winter 2017 Collection. She topped her look off with pink Aquazzura Harlow Embellished Velvet Platform Sandals and a pair of her new Vogue Eyewear VO4082S 53 Sunglasses in color Brown/Pink, which looked identical to Elle’s.

Greta Gervasini, Vogue Eyewear Global Marketing Manager, gushed about Gigi, saying, “Gigi’s amazing personality and fresh attitude perfectly match the #SHOWYOURVOGUE vision, and that’s why Vogue Eyewear chose her to embody its values and push the campaign to the next level.” We’re obsessed with the Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear collection retails for $140 and is available now on SunglassHut.com.

What do you think of Gigi’s pink outfit — who wore it better, her or Elle Woods?