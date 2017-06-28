Emilia Clarke Teases Daenerys’ Fate In ‘Game Of Thrones’ — Will She Survive Season 7?

Emilia Clarke is spilling some major ‘Game of Thrones’ scoop! Will Daenerys make it out of season 7 alive? The star reveals in an all-new interview whether or not Daenerys will be in season 8.

“I have no doubt there’ll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else,” Emilia Clarke, 30, told Rolling Stone. “But I am doing one more season. And then that’ll be it.” There you have it, folks! Daenerys will be in Game of Thrones season 8. That means she’ll totally survive season 7, which premieres on July 16! When it comes to Game of Thrones, no character is safe, so it’s good to be able to take a deep breath and know that Daenerys won’t meet an untimely demise any time soon.

Before there can be a season 8, there has to be a season 7. Aside from the epic trailers that have been released, the cast has been pretty tight-lipped about the season 7 storylines. However, Emilia managed to reveal some juicy tidbits about what to expect. “It’s a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. I forgot about that!’ Rumors are going to be confirmed or denied,” she continued.

Game of Thrones fans are all about those rumors and theories. Is Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) a secret Targaryen? Is Jon Snow actually Azor Ahai? Will Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys end up getting together? We all have so many questions, and now we know we’re going to get some of our questions answered in the 7 episodes of season 7.

The role of Daenerys Targaryen was Emilia’s first big break. The show only has 13 episodes left, and Emilia admitted that it’s not going to be easy saying goodbye to Game of Thrones. “It makes me emotional to think about,” she said. “It’s my beginning, middle and end – the single thing that has changed me most as an adult.”

