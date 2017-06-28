Here’s How To Get Your Makeup To Stay Put In A Heat Wave — Copy Gabrielle Union In Paris

Doing full makeup when it’s super hot can be a bad idea. You need to pick sheer products that are breathable but still offer coverage. Gabrielle Union looked STUNNING during a heatwave during Paris Fashion Week — here’s how her makeup artist handled the heat and gave her a flawless glow!

Gabrielle Union looked stunning in Paris on June 24 at Men’s Paris Fashion Week. Her makeup artist was up for a challenge because it was sweltering! Makeup Artist Vincent Oquendo did her gorgeous look and explained his secret weapon: “There was a heat wave happening in Paris. In hot months, using DERMAFLASH is amazing because it gets rid of fuzz and dead skin on the skin’s surface layer, which extends wearability of makeup. The makeup gets a tighter hug to the skin because there’s a fresh layer to hang on to. DERMAFLASH-ing regularly gives you one less thing to worry about during the hot months and the skin always looks flawless.”

“The overall look focused on a heavier eye and more natural skin. Vincent says: “Because it was so hot, we went for lightweight coverage on the skin, with a subtle smoky eye. First, I started by using DERMAFLASH on her skin to remove dead skin cells and exfoliate the face. Then, I used the Charlotte Tilbury Dry Sheet mask and let that sit for about 15 minutes. Using DERMAFLASH and following it up with the Charlotte Tilbury mask is my new magic formula on my clients. After the sheet mask, I used the ReVive plumping serum, followed by the Kiehl’s Blue Herbal moisturizer. I prefer to use lightweight skincare on the skin.”

“Next, I went in with the NARS Sheer Glow foundation, followed by the Laura Mercier Camouflage concealer. On the eyes, I went in with Smashbox Always Sharp Liner in the shade ‘Sumatra’ and smudged it out. Then, I went in with a Lancôme liquid liner and made a small but defined wing in the lash line. I then set the face with Black Opal powder. On the lips, I applied Burt’s Bees lipstick in the shade ‘Blush Basin.’ This is a great lightweight lipstick, and the perfect nude for every skin tone. Finally, we used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in the shade ‘Granite’ to define the brows, and went over that with the Glossier Boy Brow gel in clear. For lashes, we used House of Lashes in Le Petit triples, followed with LORAC Pro mascara.”

“For Gabrielle’s contour, I used the Kevyn Aucoin sculpting powder in the shade ‘Deep.’ To finish off this glowy look, I used Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion all over her body for the perfect, gorgeous glow.” We love that the products used were a mix of high and low. She looked flawless. AND THAT HAIR! Obsessed.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gabrielle Union’s Paris Fashion Week look? Would you rock this stay-put makeup in the heat?