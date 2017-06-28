Danielle Bregoli Slams Dad After Pleading Guilty To Grand Theft — ‘He’s The Worst’

Yikes! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl Danielle Bregoli slammed her father as ‘the worst person in the world’ after pleading guilty to grand theft, marijuana possession and more!

Despite appearing in court on June 28, Danielle Bregoli, 14, was still in a chatty mood. The “Cash Me Outside” girl didn’t hold back when discussing her criminal history and father in this EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “How are you doing after your court appearance?,” we asked. “Fine,” she said, “The hearing was about mistakes I’ve made in the past, not mistakes I plan to make again in the future.” Just when we were beginning to admire Danielle’s positive outlook, we hit a sour note by bringing up her dad and the fact that he’s asking for custody. If granted, he would want to restrict his daughter’s internet use.

“My father has never been active in my life and now that he sees me doing good things, he’s just trying to shut it down for no reason,” she continued to tell us. “He’s a liar and he’s only interested in two things, money and making himself look good. Where was he a year ago when things with me were actually really bad? He’s the worst person in the world and should be happy that I’m doing good things for myself and getting great opportunities.” The Dr. Phil star also slammed her father’s “dumb” lawyer, who said she’s “controlled by an alleged management team that promotes absurd behavior.” Danielle pled guilty for grand theft, marijuana possession, and filing a false police report, according to NBC.

Unfortunately, things with Danielle’s mother don’t seem that great either. The teen may not like to admit it, but that video of her and Barbara wrestling on the floor looks way more serious and dangerous than just “play fighting.” The footage caused such panic that police actually launched an investigation, according to TMZ. Hopefully this court date was a wake-up call and she avoids troubling situations from here on out!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Danielle is harboring negative feelings towards her dad?