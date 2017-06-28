Chrissy Teigen Blasts Donald Trump On Twitter: ‘Grow The F*** Up’

Tell us how you feel, Chrissy Teigen. The supermodel once again lashed out at Donald Trump on Twitter, begging him to ‘grow up’ after he slammed a New York Times article for not agreeing with his opinions on the health bill.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, has had it up to HERE with Donald Trump‘s, 71, seemingly childish behavior. The supermodel, who has been very outspoken about her personal opinions toward the president on social media, slammed him again on Twitter on June 28. “You are 71 f-cking years old,” she wrote to her millions of followers. “Grow. The f-ck. Up.” Surely you can think of a hundred reasons for Chrissy’s disdain, but what exactly did Trump do this time to get such a strong reaction out of her? It all started from a negative tweet the former business mogul posted in relation to The New York Times.

The daily newspaper recently published an article about the Senate health care bill, which suggested Trump’s momentum to get it passed is dwindling. For months he’s been boasting about how Republicans are “very close” to achieving their goal but voters haven’t seen much progress. In any case, Trump shaded The New York Times for their freedom of speech. “The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me,” he tweeted, “They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!” Read their heated exchange below.

Outraged by his response to the media, Chrissy took matters in her own hands — and you know the rest. Of course this isn’t the first time the Lip Sync Battle hostess made her feelings crystal clear. During the 2016 election, Chrissy slammed Trump on December 23 for mocking the “so-called A-list celebrities” who refused to perform at the inauguration. Only a month later the brunette bombshell took to Twitter again to say her daughter, Luna, “has no idea” that he was sworn into office. If only we could live in such bliss too…

You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The fuck. Up. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you siding with Chrissy or Trump in this Twitter war? Tell us!