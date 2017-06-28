Chris Brown Thinks Migos Is ‘A Joke’ After BET Awards Brawl

It’s safe to say after their BET Awards fight, Chris Brown doesn’t have a very high opinion of Migos. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Chris is ‘ready for them’ anytime.

Chris Brown, 28, and the hip hop group Migos have a major beef between them that didn’t get fully resolved at the BET Awards on June 25. Chris and Migos’ crews got into a knock-down, drag-out fight at an after party, but the fight ended in the parking lot without Chris getting physically involved. Now a source from inside the hip hop industry is telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Chris would be happy to go at it with the boys. However, he is gonna leave it up to them to come for him.

“Chris is not afraid of Quavo or the other guys in the Migos crew who he thinks are all a joke,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris is disappointed they did not get a chance to properly finish their fight. Chris is not scared of anyone and is ready for the Migos squad anytime they want to settle things. Chris even sent word to Migos, ‘You know where to find me, let’s finish this.'” Whoa! Those are definitely fighting words if we’ve ever heard them. Click here to see pics of Migos.

An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the reason the group may have been going at it with Chris’ entourage. Apparently Quavo, who is seeing the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer’s 29-year-old ex Karrueche Tran, just had to diss Chris after the show and things got seriously out of hand. It isn’t fully clear what was said or what ultimately ended the fight once it reached the parking lot. But we’re glad it came to a close without anyone getting hurt, especially innocent bystanders like Future, DJ Khaled and his fiancee Nicole Tuck and infant son Asahd!

