Chance The Rapper’s Daughter, 1, Has A New Babysitter — ‘Black-Ish’ Star Yara Shahidi

Looks like Yara Shahidi has a babysitting gig with Chance The Rapper’s daughter Kensli, 1 — and we’re SO jealous! Via Twitter, the star said she’s ‘geeked’ about it & the exchange between her & Chance is everything!

Turns out, stars really ARE just like us! After all, Yara Shahidi, 17, apparently has a new babysitting gig — when she’s not busy starring on Black-Ish of course. But obvi this is no ordinary babysitting job, as the child in need of a sitter is none other than Chance The Rapper‘s, 24, adorable daughter Kensli, 1! So just how did this come about? The two met at this past weekend’s BET Awards on June 25, and Yara proceeded to mention their encounter on Twitter the next day.

“I met the phenomenal @chancetherapper and I offered to babysit (IM GEEKED) #MamaweMadeIt #BETAwards,” the young actress tweeted. Chance, in turn, responded quickly, reaffirming that the job is totally hers. “It was awesome to meet you! And yeah whenever your avail,” he wrote. Casual. And although Yara is just a tad busy these days with not only Black-Ish but also getting ready to attend Harvard, she’s still pumped about the opportunity to hang with baby Kensli.

“I’m turning my trailer into a nursery and she can be my best friend on Blackish,” Yara enthusiastically replied. Aw! At the BETs, Yara took home the Young Stars Award while Chance went home with a slew of awards, including ones for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and BET Humanitarian. The artist was actually brought to tears during the presentation for his Humanitarian award, as Michelle Obama, 53, surprised him with a personalized video message.

“Barack and I are so sorry that we can’t be there tonight in person, but please know that we are there are with you in spirit and we are so incredibly proud of you Chance,” Michelle gushed in the vid. “We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper, and it has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways. In addition to making some really amazing music, Chance has been taking that big bright spotlight that follows him around and he’s shining it on young people in our hometown of Chicago. Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out, and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve.” Amazing, right?

As Chance accepted his award, he mentioned Kensli, vowing to not only be a better person but a better father as well. “We need to work on ourselves before we can work on the world,” Chance announced in his moving speech. He then promised he would be a better dad, cousin and friend, sharing that he “wants to be more involved outside my community of Chicago. I want to travel the world and help the world.”

