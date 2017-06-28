Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie & Other Most Infamous Celebrity Love Triangles

Can you imagine getting caught up in a love triangle in the public eye? We’ve rounded up the most notorious dramas of all time with stars like Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Bella Hadid!

Celebs like T.I., Tiny, and Bernice Burgos have had to deal with some complete utter craziness that started when a someone splits with their S.O. only to immediately get with with someone else. We’ve gathered up the most infamous celebrity love triangles to ever rock Hollywood. When it came of wildest love triangles ever, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston took the cake.

You might remember Brad and Jen were pretty much the golden couple. He was a bonafide movie star and she was TV royalty as one of the stars of Friends. They had been married for 5 years when Brad went off to do a little movie called Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina. Sparks were rumored to be flying on set between the two gorgeous costars. One month after Jen filed for divorce from Brad in March 2005, Brad was spotted with Angelina and her son Maddox in Kenya. The rest was Bradgelina history.

Obviously Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Bella Hadid had people talking! Abel Makkonen Tesfaye had only split up with Bella in Nov. before he was spotted locking lips with Sel in Jan. Everything completely exploded! The girls’ friends reportedly started taking sides as Gigi Hadid comforted a heartbroken Bella. Selena and The Weeknd weathered the storm together and made their red carpet debut at the MET Gala in May. She explained that she decided to go public with their relationship “because I’ve been doing this for so long, I don’t feel like there’s anything I’d not to, not necessarily hide, but I’m genuinely myself. It’s really hard when I’d want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure. And I think every body gets over everything eventually, that’s what I’ve learned. People get over it!”

HollywoodLifers, which love triangle do you think was the most dramatic?