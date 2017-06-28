Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Reportedly Fought Like Crazy During Disney Reunion

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had huge smiles on their faces in photos from their Father’s Day trip to Disneyland, but things didn’t exactly go as well as they made it seem, according to a new report.

There’s never a lack of drama when it comes to Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, and even when they’re seemingly at their best, there’s no shortage of issues. The on-off couple and their daughter, Dream, looked like the picture-perfect family at Disneyland on Father’s Day June 18, but a new reports claims there was more to the story than the photos of the day told. “Rob and Chyna could not stop bickering as they made their way around Disney,” a witness told Life & Style. “They were sniping at each other the entire time.”

It wasn’t just the arguing that caused drama for the pair at the theme park either, though. Blac was dressed in teeny-tiny short shorts, which reportedly did not please the employees and patrons of the exclusive restaurant, Club 33, at the park. “The club’s dress code is no joke,” the mag’s source explains. “Flip-flops and cutoffs are not allowed. But Chyna strolled into the main dining room wearing very short cutoffs. Other diners gasped and staffers tried to tell Chyna she couldn’t eat there dressed like that, but management let it go.” They were apparently scoffed at even more when Blac’s phone continuously kept beeping with text messages throughout the meal!

Ever since Blac and Rob got together in Jan. 2016 they’ve had a very tumultuous relationship, breaking up and making up countless times. However, weeks after Dream’s Nov. 2016 birth, they seemed to really end things for good — until this happy reunion in Disney. The two aren’t officially back together by any means, but an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Rob is desperate to get back on track with his former fiancee. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see…

