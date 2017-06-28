Are Beyonce & JAY-Z Buying $130 Million Bel-Air Mega Mansion? — See Pics

There’s a stunning mansion in Bel-Air, CA that may have Beyonce and JAY-Z’s names all over it! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on the possible $130 million deal, here.



Is Queen Bey about to make a stunning mansion in Bel-Air her new hive?! One June 28 TMZ reported that the buzz in the real estate community is that Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, are in the process of buying a mind-blowing estate for $130 million in the bougie Los Angeles neighborhood. They’ve been renting a beautiful home in Bel-Air, but of course they needed to upgrade after the arrival of their new twins! They couldn’t have picked a better spot if this is indeed where they’ll soon be calling home. Click through the gallery above for EXCLUSIVE pics from HollywoodLife.com.

This gated estate has it all, including a sweeping view of Los Angeles, perfectly manicured grounds, and tons of privacy with a long driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac. “Hardware finishes and fixtures have been installed inside the Bel-Air home and the state of the property looks as close to move-in ready as it can possibly get,” an eyewitness explained. The builder also told HL EXCLUSIVELY that this was some of his best work, and “no expense was spared.”

If Bey and JAY aren’t the buyers, they’re going to wish they were. The estate is a whopping 30,000 square feet and has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four pools, a basketball court, a recording studio, a spa, staff quarters and limestone flooring. On top of that it has 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space. Sheesh! From what we hear, the property is pretty far along in escrow and there is some activity at the residence in terms of moving things in. It’s unclear if what they’re moving is personal belonging or hardware decor.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this place is a good match for Beyonce and JAY-Z? Let us know!