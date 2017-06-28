‘Bachelorette’ Jack Stone Blames Bad Editing For His Awkward Date With Rachel

Yikes! When ‘The Bachelorette’ star Rachel Lindsay stepped out for a second date with Jack Stone, the uncomfortable moments just kept coming! Now that he’s gotten the boot, Jack blames the editors for cutting out all of the night’s best moments!

If you tuned in on Monday, June 26, for the latest installment of The Bachelorette, then you definitely caught lawyer Jack Stone, 32, trying to woo leading lady Rachel Lindsay, also 32. Unfortunately, viewers were subjected to one awkward silence after another! But according to source close to Jack, some of the would-be couple’s sweetest and, ahem, intimate moments, ended up on the cutting-room floor! Peruse pics of this season’s stunning star right here!

“Jack is an outgoing, sarcastic and fun guy, but that didn’t come across in the show’s editing,” the insider revealed to Us Magazine. “He and Rachel were talking about how they would like to get to know each other better. On the date, their conversation was taken out of context. He got an unfortunate edit.” That definitely explains why Rachel had him join her for a second date!

Per the episode, their (not so) romantic rendezvous included the Dallas-based duo taking a ride in a horse and buggy and sharing oysters…when they weren’t sitting through endless uncomfortable pauses. However, according to the aforementioned source, they had plenty of chemistry that didn’t end up in the episode. In fact, producers encouraged Jack to share a difficult piece of his history with Rachel: the death of his mother from cancer during his high school years. He took their advice but that conversation was cut.

Speaking of moments that didn’t make it to the airwaves, Jack had already made out with Rachel in the show’s May 29 episode, but it was nixed! After their date, Jack himself was shown the door. But, per his social media, he doesn’t appear to be harboring any hard feelings over not getting a rose. Whew, (TV) love is a battlefield!

