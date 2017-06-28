A-Rod Reportedly Proposed To J.Lo In Paris — And She Said Hell Yes

First comes love, then comes marriage! Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez in the most romantic city in the world — Paris, according to a new report. And of course her answer was HELL YES.

Talk about a whirlwind romance! Roughly three months into their relationship, Alex Rodriguez, 41, popped the question to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 47, in Paris, according to Life & Style Magazine. “He knows Paris is J.Lo’s favorite city,” a source tells the publication on June 28. “He ended up proposing to her in the privacy of their presidential suite at the luxurious Le Meurice hotel. It was the perfect romantic setting. He believes she is the love of his life, and she’s absolutely crazy about him!” Their getaway overseas sounds just like a fairytale right out of a Disney movie. The pair were first spotted in The City Of Love around June 20, when they posed for a rooftop selfie together and held hands around town.

We had a feeling something special was coming the couple’s way, especially after speaking to body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass who analyzed their Parisian photographs. “This is a perfect match,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are both equal in the fame department, share a similar background and are totally comfortable with one another. They mirror one another’s body language, which means they are in sync and really like one another. He is very affectionate towards her and she is receptive. He is so relaxed and so at ease with her.”

Upon returning from Paris, it was straight back to work for the Latina singer. Hot on the heels of her Las Vegas residency, J.Lo landed the sweet gig as a judge on World Of Dance opposite Ne-Yo, DTWS hunk Derek Hough, and Jenna Dewan-Tatum as host. Viewers didn’t notice an engagement ring on her finger during the premiere on May 30, but maybe she’s still keeping it a secret from the public!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts of Life & Style‘s proposal story? Tell us!