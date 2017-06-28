Alisha Marie Reveals Her Wild Secret For Amazing Instagram Pics At VidCon

Alisha Marie is a gorgeous YouTuber with a bubbly personality and killer style, which is probably how she got over 3 MILLION followers on Instagram! At VidCon, she revealed her weird trick for getting the perfect shot.

We’re totally obsessed with Alisha Marie! The 24-year-old beauty is the belle of the internet ball with a whopping 5.5 million subs on YouTube, 2.8 million followers on Twitter, and over 3 million on Instagram. All of her videos and pics are fun, colorful, and just bursting with her adorable personality. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Alisha at VidCon on June 22, and she gave us the BEST tips for taking a killer ‘gram like hers! See pics from VidCon.

“Whatever’s shown in-frame is all that matters,” explained Alisha. The pic can look totally glam, but sometimes something totally UN-glam can be right outside of view. And that’s okay! “One time I was taking this picture, I was like next to a dumpster but you have no idea because I found this white wall!” she laughed. “People think ‘oh that’s a cute background!’ but it doesn’t matter if it’s a cute background because you can make anything work.” There’s also power in sticking to an aesthetic, and not every outfit it going to work, so sometimes you have to get creative. “I was wearing this skirt that I pushed down because it’s black and doesn’t go with my feed, you couldn’t see it but what was in frame looked good!”

But there’s more to Alisha than cute pics. She also does tons of cool videos including sketch comedy, beauty, and more! “One of my favorite things to film on my channel is a series called Roommate Wars with my sister. That and the Awkward Situation series are two of my most popular.” She’s also a woman of many talents, and she wants to try them all! “I would love to do more scripted stuff, I really haven’t done too much of that. I’m down for it!”

HollywoodLifers, would you try Alisha’s trick? Let us know!