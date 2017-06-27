‘World Of Dance’ Recap: Round 2 Of Duels Brought Crazy Tricks, Epic Lifts & Props

Just when we thought ‘World Of Dance’ couldn’t get any crazier, the second round of duels went down! On the June 27 episode, competitors incorporated rope and other props! There were shocking eliminations, tears and more!

World Of Dance brought on the surprises this week! On tonight’s episode, the contestants incorporated props, the highest lifts so far and the most difficult acrobatic moves of the competition! When we left off last week, the 1st round of duels started with eight epic performances. Now, on the June 27 episode of WOD, we were treated to eight more performers in round 2.

The winners of tonight’s duels will join the round 1 winners, which include: Fik-Shun, Swing Latino, Eva Igo, and Keone & Mari! And, if you thought round 1 was good, then you haven’t seen anything yet! This week’s duels were particularly interesting, because the crews who performed against each other were almost all complete opposites! Tonight brought on raw emotion, sweat, tears and unexpected twists and turns… literally.

Diana Pombo VS. The Posse

[JUNIOR] Diana Pombo from Miami, Florida — The young solo act is known for her athletic and emotional abilities to connect with music, and she delivered this week! She put on a powerful performance to Katy Perry‘s “Rise”. Diana’s level of difficulty, from her insane acrobatics moves to her emotional connection to the song was what sold the judges! AVERAGE SCORE: [91.3] WINNER

[JUNIOR] The Posse, from San Jose, California — The group of girls had an advantage, because the amount of people in their group [7]. They decided to step out of the box and add a prop — rope! And, they it paid off! The rope actually connected all of them while they danced and the judges were impressed that they didn’t get tangled. As you may remember from two weeks ago, the group danced with a message about bullying. And, this week, they delivered another powerful message about rising up through life when times get tough. “It gives me so many feels,” Jennifer said. AVERAGE SCORE: [86]

Super Crew VS. Royal Flux

[TEAM] Super Crew, from Las Vegas, Nevada — The group of male dancers — who are known for their B Boy style of dancing — performed an energetic routine to none other than Michael Jackson! They pulled out all new tricks and the judges went wild! “My mind was just blow,” J.Lo said! AVERAGE SCORE: [89] WINNER

[TEAM] Royal Flux from Los Angeles, California — The male/female contemporary group were admittedly the underdogs during this duel. But, the judges saw “magic” in their routine. They brought out insane lifts and the cleanest moves ever. Although they pulled out all of the stops, it just wasn’t enough to pull a victory over Super Crew. AVERAGE SCORE: [86.3]

The Lab VS. The Boys of Temecula

[JUNIOR] The Lab, from West Covina, California — The young group of hip hop dancers [male and female] put on an incredible performance with a fighter mentality! Literally… there was a boxing match in the middle of their routine. Neyo called them “little sticks of dynamite.” But, he said they didn’t need the skit. However, J.Lo loved it! AVERAGE SCORE: [89.7] WINNER

[JUNIOR] The Boys of Temecula, from Temecula, California — They group of young male dancers put on the most fun routine of the night [in our opinion]! They used the stage and had killer formations in their color-coordinated outfits. Although they’re known for their incredible technique and jazz performances, they added a new flare to their style. AVERAGE SCORE: [84.7]

Les Twins VS. Kyle Van New Newkirk

[UPPER] Les Twins, from Paris, France — The brothers put on the cleanest routine we’ve ever seen with intricate moves that below us away. The ending of their performance when one brother pretending to act out snapping the other’s neck, really made the crowd roar, judges included. “You just showed everybody how the duels should be,” J.Lo said. She even playfully argued with Derek because she was so protective over the twins. AVERAGE SCORE: [92] WINNER

[UPPER] Kyle Van Newkirk — The solo tap dancer is the complete opposite of Les Twins. But, he delivered a hip-hop style tap routine, with a pole as a prop to create extra sounds. He was so passionate with his routine, but it just wasn’t enough. AVERAGE SCORE: [86]

Here’s your round 2 duel winners: Diana Pombo, Super Crew, The Lab and Les Twins. In the previews for next week, WOD teased the last round of duels with a three-way battle! So, stayed tuned for our week 6 recap, when the show returns after the Fourth of July holiday on NBC!

