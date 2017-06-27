‘Pretty Little Liars’ Series Finale Recap: A.D.’s Identity Is Finally Revealed

All was revealed, as the ultimate endgame came to light during the June 27 series finale of ‘Pretty Little Liars’. Think you know who A.D. is? Read our recap, here!

Mona came face-to-face with A.D. (or someone we thought was A.D.) in the first five minutes of the series finale of Pretty Little Liars. Sadly, we had to wait a bit longer before learning A.D.’s identity because just seconds later, the episode flashed one year forward to where Ezra and Aria were on a movie set talking about their book’s upcoming big screen adaptation.

OMG! Emily and Alison had twins — Lily and Grace! And Emily’s mom secretly met with Alison about some sort of future plan. It seemed sketchy to us, but it turned out to be something great. In fact, Alison was just getting Emily’s grandmother’s ring so she could propose to her!

Melissa also showed up in this future storyline. She told Spencer she was thinking about sticking around town for a bit. And then Toby appeared! He came back to town for the wedding — Aria and Ezra’s.

Caleb and Hanna appeared to be doing well for themselves when we first caught up with them. Caleb’s been selling his software to Lucas and Hanna’s been doing well with her fashion line, so they both bought Lucas’ old loft, but they were definitely having some issues. For example, Caleb became annoyed with how much Hanna still cares about Mona. Mona even came over to the loft, but Hanna and Caleb left her there so they could attend Aria and Ezra’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party at The Lost Woods.

And during dinner, everything seemed great until… Melissa — donned in a black hoodie — was seen hiding in the woods! WHAT?! Unfortunately, no one caught Melissa watching from a distance, but it may have been because they were all craving some hot steamy sex. We’re not joking — after dinner and a quick bonfire, each and every couple ran off to home together so they could get down and dirty! (These must be the “HBO-level” sex scenes creator Marlene King was referring to.) Hanna even admitted she’s trying to get pregnant with Caleb, despite their obvious struggles, so they definitely got it on. Aria’s sex with Ezra was great, but she received a disturbing phone call after that left her in tears — she even told Spencer that she can’t marry Ezra.

As it turned out, Aria got confirmation that she can’t have kids. She thought she was pregnant because she was late, but not only did her doctor tell her she’s not pregnant, but she can’t ever have kids. But being the standup guy that he is, Ezra promised Aria they’re going to get through this bump in the road. He even proposed adopting or getting a surrogate — isn’t he the best? But when he found out Aria had known about her condition for several weeks, he nearly called off the wedding.

Also… guess what? It really wasn’t Melissa hiding in the woods. It was Mona with a mask! So crazy. She was receiving orders from A.D. in order to discover his or her identity.

Later, Spencer visited Mary Drake in jail, as she admitted to needing her help.

Hanna then brought Mona to Aria and Ezra’s rehearsal dinner and everyone freaked out. Hanna, however, begged them to understand and give Mona another chance. Meanwhile, when the dinner came to an end, Toby congratulated Spencer on winning “the game.” He was referring to their game of Scrabble the night everyone had sex, but Spencer looked super confused (could that have been her twin?).

Then, Spencer met Toby in his bedroom, and they got completely naked with each other, if you know what we mean. Following Spencer and Toby’s romp in the sack, Mona showed up and knocked Spencer out — just like she did in the Season 2 finale. “Deja vu, bitch,” Mona said before taking action. Toby was mysteriously missing, so he couldn’t help. Mona ended up putting Spencer in some sort of jail cell, and when she woke up, she came face-to-face with… HER TWIN (Alex Drake… aka A.D.). And then, Mary Drake showed up and injected Spencer with something. As it turned out, Mary escaped jail.

So why did Alex come after Spencer and when did she first appear? Well, she came to know about Spencer when Wren walked into a bar overseas and saw her as a bartender. Once he learned she wasn’t Spencer, they quickly got to know each other and started dating. But then, Alex wanted revenge on the girls, when she learned they killed her sister, Charlotte. So Alex was around Rosewood for quite some time — she was even the one who kissed Toby before he got into that car accident last season (!) and the one who appeared in Hanna’s trap when she was tortured. Oh yea… Alex also killed Wren. Alex revealed she turned Wren’s ashes into an eternity stone (a diamond) that show now wears around her neck. Creepy!

So while Spencer was trapped, Alex went in her place to Aria and Ezra’s wedding. And it was there that Alex revealed Wren’s the father of Emily and Alison’s twins. But the only person who heard the reveal was one of the babies, as Alex was mentioning how the child inherited Wren’s eyes.

During a private chat, Mary told Spencer that she gave birth to Alex after Mr. Hastings had already picked Spencer up from the hospital as a baby. Alex was given up for adoption to a wealthy British family, but they eventually left her at an orphanage when she started to have issues. Their conversation became so emotional that Mary entered the cell to give Spencer a hug. And that’s when Spencer secretly took a hair pin to help her escape.

Later, when Spencer was trying to escape, she saw a man in another cell across the way. And it was none other than Ezra! (What?!) Aria thought he stood her up at the altar, and we can’t blame her because she did get a text that said he wasn’t going to show up to their wedding, but obviously, he wasn’t the one who sent it.

Ezra was entrapped because he was starting to become suspicious of Alex. When he followed her and questioned her, after she acted confused about something he said, she knocked him out and locked him up.

Alex later told Spencer all about the time she and Charlotte met, and how they quickly became the best of friends. She said her, Wren, Charlotte and Archer were a fearsome foursome, but Charlotte was too in love with the game, which is why she eventually returned to Rosewood. Alex never saw Charlotte again, because obviously, she was killed by Mona.

The group eventually figured out about Alex, when Jenna sensed some differences about “Spencer.” She alerted Toby, who also saw Spencer’s horse act crazy about Alex, so he relayed the theory to the other Liars. It made total sense to them, but they had a hard time believing all of it at first.

Anyway, Spencer and Ezra eventually broke out of their cells, and it was just in time because Alex showed up with an ax to kill them just moments later.

And that meeting Mona had with “A.D.” at the beginning of the episode? It was Wren, who was actually coming to get Mona’s help with stopping Alex. So she agreed to work with A.D. in an effort to stop her and save the Liars. And that she did — not only did she find out Spencer and Ezra’s location, but she helped lead the Liars to them. So Spencer and Ezra were saved, and Aria and Ezra eventually got married! Oh yeah, and Mona called 911, so the police arrested Alex. But jail isn’t where Alex ended up — in fact, it was later revealed that Mona trapped Mary Drake and Alex in a dollhouse of her own somewhere in Paris.

