‘Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel & Kathryn Dennis’ Custody Battle Explodes — Vicious Texts

Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis’ nasty custody battle has gotten worse after harsh texts between the two were made public.

Thomas Ravenel, 54, and Kathryn Dennis, 24, are gearing up to go back to court as their custody battle for their two children continues to get more vicious. Text messages sent between the two Southern Charm reality stars back in Feb. and Mar. 2017 prove that there’s been some major hostility involved in the messy situation, according to court documents obtained by the DailyMail. One text message sent by Thomas to Kathryn on Feb. 6 seems to accuse her of alleged drug usage. It reads, “You’re wasting time and money. But keep drugging. Hopefully it will be a moot point soon. The judge and guardian are shocked at your behavior. Shameful that you can’t pass a drug test.” Yikes.

The former couple had a rocky relationship for a while and it’s clear by these recent documents, that Thomas feels Kathryn’s lifestyle choices may have had serious consequences on their children, Kensington and Saint‘s health. “Did you even read the audiologist report?,” Thomas’ text to Kathryn continued. “All bc Kensey was under your care for two years. Hopefully I can reverse the damage. And poor Saint is suffering from what you put him through while pregnant. I never want to see your face ever again.” Another text made by Thomas also reflected an apparent relationship going on between Kathryn and friends of Ashley Pillar, a Charleston local. “Keep on sexting and f***ing Ashley’s friends. It’s so sick,” the text read. Thomas’ accusations reflect his lack of patience and sympathy for the mother of his children and now both parents are wanting to hold the other in contempt for alleged breaches in the court order that provided visitation guidelines and mandatory drug tests for Kathryn.

These nasty interactions and disagreements between Thomas and Kathryn may come as a shock after the June 26 season 4 finale of Southern Charm hinted at a highly anticipated possible reconciliation. The finale, however, was filmed back in Dec. 2016 and things have seemed to change drastically since then. According to the DailyMail’s report, after the series of texts earlier this year, Kathryn’s attorneys claimed that Thomas has not only been harassing her through texts and emails but has also been in the possession of illegal drugs while caring for their children. Thomas’ attorneys struck back with demands that all Kathryn’s drug tests be made public, including the failed ones. It seems like only yesterday Thomas and Kathryn’s relationship was doing well but things can change quickly. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how this unfortunate situation pans out in the next season of the Bravo show but in the meantime, we sure hope things get settled between these two soon.

HollywoodLifers, what is your opinion on the vicious custody between Kathryn and Thomas? We want to know what you think!