How To Control Frizzy, Curly Hair Like Taylor Swift This Summer

Taylor Swift is BACK and along with her return is the CURL COMEBACK we’ve been waiting for! It’s like 2008 all over again! We LOVE her curls. Here’s how you can rock shiny, frizz-free curls all summer, just like Taylor.

Curly hair and humidity usually don’t mix, but using the right hair products can make your hair look amazing, just like Taylor Swift. I love air drying curly hair because it’s so pretty and natural. Plus, when it’s super hot outside, the last thing you want to do is blast your head with hot air. Use the new Matrix Style Link Twisted Boho Curl Defining Air-Dry Cream from the Matrix Style Link Air Dry BOHO Cream for a controlled look — no frizz, and no fuss! Apply a little in damp hair and you’re done!

If you feel like you have to dry your hair a little bit, be sure to use the diffuser on your blow dryer and DON’T BRUSH your curls out. That slightly mess, undone look is totally in and perfect for summer. For a great drugstore option, I love the John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse, which tames frizz and adds shine and volume. It also has a UV protector which is clutch in the summer!

There are hair care brands that specialize in curly hair, like Ouidad. They just released a new collection called Advanced Climate Control which is designed to fight frizz all year round, but especially in the summer! There are four products in the line — a Defrizzing Shampoo and Conditioner, Detangling Heat Spray, and a Heat & Humidity Gel. The products seal the cuticle for defined curls without the flyaways. Chadwick Pendley, Ouidad Master Artistic Educator, offers this tip for curly haired gals: “Avoid towel-drying curls — it can roughen the cuticle, causing frizz. After shampooing and conditioning, while hair is still wet, use the detangling heat spray followed by the heat & humidity gel for better product penetration to lock out frizz.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking to tame frizzy curls this summer? Do you love Taylor Swift’s curly hair?