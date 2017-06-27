T.I. & Tiny May Not Be Back Together After All: Their Bitter Back & Forth Over Baby Heiress

Just when we thought T.I. and Tiny might be getting back together, it looks like they’re fighting again. The exes had a back and forth on Instagram, and it appears that they’re (once again) not getting along.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris shared the sweetest video of her and T.I.’s daughter, Heiress, on Instagram on June 26, but the rapper doesn’t seem to be a fan of it! The clip shows the little girl taking a bath, and T.I. let his feelings be known in the comments section. “Will you cove[r] my baby up & put some clothes on her please?!?!?” he wrote. Well, Tiny wasn’t just going to take that without firing back, and she responded, “She is a baby…none of her bottom half of her body is showing & she don’t have [s***] to show on top. Spare me with the extraness it’s unnecessary.” YIKES! Tiny didn’t mention T.I.’s Instagram handle directly, so she could’ve just been making a general comment to the haters, but it certainly seems directed at him!

Unfortunately, this is a step back for this fan favorite couple, who split in December, but have yet to make their divorce official. In the months after the split, they still seemed to be spending a lot of time together, but then, when Bernice Burgos came into the picture, things seemed to fall apart between them. However, earlier this month, fans were buzzing that they might be back together when they were caught snuggling up and kissing in bed on a live Instagram story! Then, she attended one of his concerts on June 18, and was proudly singing along to his songs as he performed! Plus, their daughter’s Sweet 16 party on June 22 provided another happy reunion. Now, it looks like they’ve retracted back to their pre-June status, though.

Aside from her apparent new drama with T.I., Tiny has been having an amazing week — she reunited with her band, Xscape, for a TV performance at the BET Awards on June 26, and everybody loved it! However, T.I. was noticeably not there to show his support for Tiny, despite being in the same city that weekend. Can’t they just work it out?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is going on between T.I. & Tiny!?