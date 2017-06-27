Spencer Crandall Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of His Life In ‘I Thought We Broke Up’ Lyric Video

The lyric video for Spencer Crandall’s ‘I Thought We Broke Up’ is here! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE premiere, plus scoop straight from the country singer about the song and more!

Spencer Crandall’s new song “I Thought We Broke Up” is a total jam, and HollywoodLife.com is now EXCLUSIVELY premiering the lyric video! The video is so much more than just lyrics flashing across the screen — Spencer also appears throughout the entire thing, giving us an inside look at what his life is like on the road. From up close and personal shots of him performing intimate shows for his biggest fans to footage of how he quietly spends his downtime backstage, the lyric vid gives us a closer look at the up-and-coming country star’s lifestyle. Check it out in the clip above!

“I wrote this song with Scott Porter and Sammy Ariaga. Sammy was telling us about an ex-girlfriend of his and we could all relate with his story,” Spencer explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We all decided that we continuously went back to people who weren’t good for us and that we lacked self control — especially when tequila was involved. This song comes from a place of confusion about where you really stand in a relationship. I love how this song talks about our inner conflict with desire and what is actually good for us and I think we made a point when writing this song to just be as real and as authentic when describing our experiences as possible.”

Check out the rest of our Q&A with Spencer here!

Who are some of your biggest country music inspirations currently on the charts? I am a huge fan of anyone who pushes the boundaries and blurs genre lines. People like Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Lane and Brett Young are great examples of how to make music that you love, but that everyone can relate to all while pushing the genre forward. And they manage to do it with respect to where the genre has been in the past.

Dream collaborations? Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Garth Brooks, Justin Bieber, Zac Brown Band. This could go on forever, but I’ll stop there!

How do you make sure to stay as connected to your fans individually as possible with such a big social media following? I make an effort to engage with fans on a daily basis. I love responding to messages, tweets and posts! I really do believe that I am where I am because of the people supporting me and I will never take that for granted.

What are your tips for keeping a strong social media presence without letting it control your life? I would say make an effort to connect, to post and to be present online, all while allowing yourself breaks and time away. I just do what feels natural! Sometimes I tweet five times a day, post three covers and respond to every message. Other times, I take a week off to be with family and friends. Trust your gut — if you don’t think you do enough, get going. If you think it’s consuming your life, take a break. Just don’t beat yourself up about it! Also, document your life and don’t overthink posts and content. You’d be surprised at how much more people engage with something that isn’t staged, concocted or planned because it feels a lot more personal and authentic.

What’s next for you, career-wise? You can expect more music coming this fall, more shows all over the country and lots of covers and online content! I am looking forward to the future because I feel the love and support from my friends, family and fans. I’m super excited to continue growing as a songwriter, performer and person.

