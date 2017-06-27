Serena Williams Throws Epic Shade At John McEnroe After He Disses Her & You’ll Love It

John McEnroe isn’t going to get away with dissing Serena Williams! She took to Twitter to fire back at John for commenting on her abilities as a tennis player — and her response is totally epic!

Pregnancy is making Serena Williams, 35, a little feisty! The tennis pro caught wind of a John McEnroe interview from earlier this week, in which he said she would rank “like no. 700 in the world” if she played in the men’s tennis circuit — and she was NOT having it. “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based,” she tweeted on June 26. “I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I am trying to have a baby. Good day sir.” Ummm….YES! We are all about this.

John continuously tried to back track in his interview, making it clear that he thinks Serena is an “incredible tennis player,” but he just doesn’t think she’d hold up against the guys. Serena herself has even acknowledged in the past that men’s and women’s tennis are very different, but John putting her at a 700 ranking is pretty harsh. He continued to eat his words in the NPR Q&A, too, as he added, “Maybe at some point a women’s tennis player can be better than anybody. I just haven’t seen it in any other sport and I haven’t seen it in tennis.”

Obviously, Serena has nothing to prove to John or any other male who doesn’t think she could compete at a men’s level, but if she ever does want to try and prove them wrong, it’s probably going to be a while — the 35-year-old is currently six months pregnant with her first child with fiancee Alexis Ohanian! Tennis will have to sit on the back burner for a little, but we know she’ll bounce back better than ever next year!

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

