Rob Kardashian ‘Desperate’ To Get Blac Chyna Back: He ‘Just Can’t Give Her Up’

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna aren’t officially together, but he ‘desperately’ wants to change that, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. Rob’s trying everything to win Chyna back and make their reunion stick!

The ups and downs of their relationship status is almost too confusing to remember, and yet Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 28, can’t quit each other. After a lengthy estrangement, fans of the formerly engaged couple started to suspect that Rob and Chyna were actually back together again. They were spotted together multiple times with their 7-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, including at Disneyland on Father’s Day. That’s a good sign, right? Maybe not. The couple are friendly and happy, but not officially back together, according to reports. Rob, loving being with Chyna and Dream again, wants to take the next step to becoming official again! Here’s what he’s going to do:

“Poor Rob is so desperate to get Dream and Chyna back permanently he would do pretty much anything at this stage,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so sad and lonely without them. All he wants is his family back together and working on the future. So, he’s doing the only thing he knows how to do — throw money at them. During their many fights Chyna would taunt Rob and call him a ‘loser’ so he’s determined to show her that he can support her and be the man she wants. It’s sad, really; for some reason Rob just can’t give up the fight.”

Though Rob was linked to reality star Meghan James as soon as last month, he’s denied that he’s dated anyone at all, even saying that he didn’t even know who she is. On Mother’s Day in May, Rob wrote Chyna a sweet open letter on Instagram pouring out his heart about the mother of his child: “I am so thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this happy so thank you for giving me her,” he wrote. Rob loves Chyna so much! Hopefully, he’ll realize that he doesn’t need to spend money to win Chyna back, and that Chyna realizes that he’s the guy for her.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Rob’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think money will solve Rob and Chyna’s problems? Let us know!