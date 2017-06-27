Sasha Pieterse & More Stars Post Sweet Messages To Their ‘PLL Family’ Before Finale
Today’s the day. The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale has arrived, and the cast members are posting heartfelt goodbye messages about the show that will have every ‘PLL’ fan in tears. Grab your tissues!
Pretty Little Liars is coming to an end. The final episode of the beloved Freeform series will air June 27 with an epic 2-hour finale at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a 1-hour tell-all special. Ahead of the series finale, cast members like Sasha Pieterse, 21, Troian Bellisario, 31, Keegan Allen, 27, and more shared with fans what they’re feeling as the show takes its final bow. Pretty Little Liars has been a part of their lives for over 7 years, and now the cast is like family. The Liars aren’t just cast members, they’re sisters.
The cast finished filming in Oct. 2016, but now it’s time for the real goodbye. The 5 Liars — Alison, Spencer, Emily, Hanna, and Aria — will go on one last roller coaster full of jaw-dropping reveals. The 2-hour series finale will feature the A.D. reveal and at least one wedding. Troian said that playing Spencer Hastings for the past 7 seasons has been a “rare and beautiful gift.” Sasha thanked the fans for being so “loyal and passionate.” Take a look at the cast messages below!
It's here. The end. Join us in watching our beautiful series finale written and directed by our fearless leader and show runner, the brilliant @imarleneking. To her, I say…thank you. Thank you for this journey…thank you for my @prettylittleliars family…thank you for Mona. Thank you for 7 years. And to the fans…thank YOU. We wouldn't be here without you. Tonight truly is for all of you. Thanks for being our #pllarmy for all these years. And never stop! To these ladies…I'll miss working alongside such beautiful and powerful women. You are all fearless warriors, my sisters✊🏻 To All of our cast and crew…my heart loves you all so much it hurts. Words don't even do this justice. I love all of you. Thank you. Enjoy our finale tonight. Xo bitches, -J
Today closes the chapter on a very significant part of my life. A chapter I had never imagined or even dreamt of having written. When I left collage I thought I was headed to NYC (hopefully for some jobs on stage) Little did I know life was actually taking me to Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Where they insisted I would need to do high school for about 6 more years. Life (for reasons that will continue to reveal themselves to me ) made me a Pretty Little Liar. For 8 years. For around 10,000 hours of my life it asked me to be Spencer Hastings. It took me to days where I couldn't stop laughing, and nights when I wished I could have been sleeping in bed, instead of running in the wet and cold for the umpteenth take at 5AM but somehow we made it through and we had fun even then. Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and "kisses, A" taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE. Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me. To all of the people who believed in me and made it possible, to my friends and family who loved me through it and above all to YOU, the fans, who watched, who tweeted, and posted, who theorized, swooned and screamed. We got a lot out of this experience, but I would have been nothing without you. Thank you and I love you all very much. (I love you too, Spencer, you weirdo). Enjoy tonight. I know I will. #pllendgame #spencerhastings
As we all say goodbye to @prettylittleliars tomorrow, let's take the time to honor these powerful women that brought all of us together. ALL of us. Including YOU reading this. You're a vital part of why the show was created and why it went so far. We did it for you. Everything. Each of you held these moments and shared them with us through social media, at viewing parties, with a friend or family member…I can never express in words how truly extraordinary that is. Thank you. You're all friends and family in this grand story about friendship and family. Because at it's core, PLL is about one thing: friendship. These girls could have chosen to be friends with anyone in Rosewood, but they chose each other. And you chose us. The rest is history. I just wanted to thank you all for being our friends over the years. With your love, support and enjoyment watching this show until it's last breath. Thank you. I love you! final episode tomorrow is for you🖤 -K
Today is the day. My friends. My forever #pllfamily . In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I'll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew. I am so ridiculously grateful to each and every one of them. To our amazing fans I am most definitely forever grateful. You guys have been so loyal and passionate! You have made every second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable. We truly shot every season, episode, scene, and second for you. You will always have a place in my heart. When we cried you cried, when we laughed you laughed, when we were scared you were scared, when we were mad you were mad, and when we loved you loved. We are always in sync and we always will be. Thank you for entrusting us with your time for 8 years. Let us celebrate all the fun and growth we've shared. I love love love you all more than you could ever know. Congratulations @imarleneking @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @ashleybenson @shaymitchell @janelparrish @tylerjblackburn @ianmharding @keeoone @theandreaparker @vrayskull #lauraleighton @thehmc @niapeeples #chadlowe #nolannorth #lesleyfera @tamminsursok @brantdaugherty @brendanrobinson @codychristian @julianmorris #jimabele @huwcollins #lindsayshaw @torreydevitto #drewvanacker #brycejohnson @yanigellman #romamafia @diegoboneta #shanecoffey #lulubrud #annebethgish @chloebridges #ryanguzman #kararoyster #jimtitus and the many many many more amazing cast members who created magic. And congratulations & amen to @lisacochranpll & our entire crew and production team who made every day possible. We shared every day, every fraturday, every joy of birthdays, housewarmings, weddings, new baby's, etc. and we shared sadness as well. I am blessed to know all of you. You are forever family. It still hurts my soul to not see you every day. Another big thank you to @freeform of course! I could go on forever! But, I will leave it as pure love. Rosewood forever lives on and this is not goodbye. Love always, Sash
