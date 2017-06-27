Sasha Pieterse & More Stars Post Sweet Messages To Their ‘PLL Family’ Before Finale

Today’s the day. The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale has arrived, and the cast members are posting heartfelt goodbye messages about the show that will have every ‘PLL’ fan in tears. Grab your tissues!

Pretty Little Liars is coming to an end. The final episode of the beloved Freeform series will air June 27 with an epic 2-hour finale at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a 1-hour tell-all special. Ahead of the series finale, cast members like Sasha Pieterse, 21, Troian Bellisario, 31, Keegan Allen, 27, and more shared with fans what they’re feeling as the show takes its final bow. Pretty Little Liars has been a part of their lives for over 7 years, and now the cast is like family. The Liars aren’t just cast members, they’re sisters.

The cast finished filming in Oct. 2016, but now it’s time for the real goodbye. The 5 Liars — Alison, Spencer, Emily, Hanna, and Aria — will go on one last roller coaster full of jaw-dropping reveals. The 2-hour series finale will feature the A.D. reveal and at least one wedding. Troian said that playing Spencer Hastings for the past 7 seasons has been a “rare and beautiful gift.” Sasha thanked the fans for being so “loyal and passionate.” Take a look at the cast messages below!

