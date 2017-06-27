‘Pretty Little Liars’ After-Show: The 10 Biggest Reveals During ‘A-List Wrap Party’

If you thought the series finale of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ had the biggest bombshells of the night, then you better buckle up! Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse spilled even bigger secrets during the after-show. See them below!

1. Lucy Hale discovered A.D.’s identity, when Drew Van Acker spilled the beans. “He ruined it for me, but I loved it,” Lucy said about her Pretty Little Liars co-star. But Troian Bellisario was the first to know, and she found out because, “I’m A.D. I had to [know].” Troian said she begged creator Marlene King to tell her a while back, so she knew the plan for the finale as early as two years ago.

2. Lucy said it was “very strange” reciting vows with Ian Harding. In fact, she said it “felt very real.” Hmm… if only they’d date in real life.

3. Ashley Benson said that she played part in Hanna getting pregnant. “I always told Marlene that I wanted to have a kid on the show,” she revealed.

4. Lucy said she would have played Mona if she could have been casted as another character. Sasha Pieterse picked Spencer.

5. Troian said she watched a lot of Sid Vicous videos to prep for her role as Alex Drake. “I wanted her to feel very punk and Sid Vicious didn’t really care at all about the way he came across” … “I wanted Alex to be a mess,” she explained.

6. Marlene revealed she had the series’ ending in mind “for years.” “We knew who A.D. was and who A.D. was going to be,” she explained.

7. Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson met on MySpace when Lucy was 15!

8. The girls said that if they had ever experienced what their onscreen counterparts did with A and A.D., they would have told their parents and changed their phone numbers right away. LOL!

9. Shay Mitchell and Sasha said there was “a lot of boob grabbing” during their intimate sex scenes throughout the series.

10. When asked if they’d be open to a PLL reunion or revival anytime in the future, Troian said she “would never want to pass up” such an opportunity. Lucy added, “it would have to do [the series] justice.”

HollywoodLifers, which reveal shocked you the most? Tell us below!