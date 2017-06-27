Are Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Getting Engaged?: They’re Planning A ‘Future Together’

Are wedding bells in the air for the heiress? HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka are ‘seriously’ planning their future — and yes, those plans include an engagement!

Paris Hilton, 36, may have finally found her Prince Charming in actor Chris Zylka, 32. The couple first confirmed their relationship in February 2017, though it’s unclear exactly when they started dating. However, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that this romance is the real deal. “Paris is convinced she wants to spend the rest of her life with her boyfriend, Chris, and they are seriously planning a long, happy future together,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “The couple have laid out plans for their engagement, marriage, and even having a baby. The first step is the engagement and the couple are currently shopping around Beverly Hills for a custom ring that is appropriate for Paris.” OMG, that is so exciting to hear!

As you might remember, this is not the first time Paris will be an engaged woman. The Hilton heiress was previously engaged to billionaire Thomas Gross, before they split for good in April 2016. That means Chris is up for a challenge when it comes to finding a unique ring for his potential future wife! “Chris and Paris are shopping for a ring that is elegant and classy but that does not pale in comparison to the past ring,” our source elaborated, revealing that the couple are working together to find the perfect sparkler for Paris’ left ring finger. So sweet!

Just recently Paris has also hinted at her future with Chris. “[We’re] soulmates, for sure,” Paris told ET Online in May 2017. “100 percent.” She added, “[Being soulmates is] just being best friends and finally finding someone that I love and trust and know that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It’s the best feeling in the world.” We are so happy to hear that Paris and Chris are so in love — and we can’t wait to see her engagement ring if/when the time comes!

