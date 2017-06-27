Summer is here, all! Nick Jonas has given us the epic new music video for ‘Remember I Told You’ today, June 27, and you’re going to love the surprise at the end. Ready to party?

Nick Jonas, 24, Anne-Marie, 26, and Mike Posner, 29, are responsible for one of the summer’s biggest jams — “Remember I Told You” — and now we’ve got the video. It starts out in black-and white, with Nick and his crew dancing around in a small white-washed room. Everyone is wearing stylish all-black outfits apart from Nick, who looks sexy as ever in a plain white t-shirt and striped track pants. As things start to turn up, people begin scribbling and spray painting on the walls! Watch the video above.

Anne-Marie comes in on the verse, looking ravishing in a fur coat and white minidress. She and Nick have a ball destroying the room, and Nick gets pushed around in a shopping cart, which magically comes from nowhere. Also, is it just us, or is that Nick’s little bro Frankie Jonas — AKA THE BONUS JONUS — making an appearance as the guitar player?! Living for it.

The best part is when the video turns from black and white to full color, a la the scene in The Wizard of Oz when Dorothy arrives in the magical land. That when things really get lit in the little room! It all ends with Nick, Anne-Marie and Mike Posner standing alone in the now-empty room, imitating the famous Charlie’s Angels pose. So good!

Fans are understandably flipping out over the new visual. “Nick Jonas is so hot I just can’t,” one fan commented. “Eat/Sleep/Nick Jonas/Repeat,” another wrote. Same. This fan really sums up how we feel, though:

Ummm I wish I was invited to the #RememberIToldYou video shoot!! It looks like so much fun!! I love it. @nickjonas #RememberIToldYouVideo — Lisa K. (@FindRelisa) June 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nick’s video for “Remember I Told You?” Tell us if you love it!