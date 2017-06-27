19 Hottest Celebs Rocking Shades & Not Much Else For National Sunglasses Day

Question: What’s one accessory you always wear? For these a-listers, there appears to be a pattern — sunglasses and skin! In honor of the holiday, we’re treating you to the sexiest stars in shades.. with limited attire; because, why not?

These stars are summertime fine! It’s National Sunglasses Day! And, what better what to celebrate the holiday than celebs in sunnies, right? And, lucky for you, these stars love to rock their shades and not much else! From Kylie Jenner, 19, in black aviators and a strapped bikini, to Bella Hadid, 20, in colored sunnies and a jean two piece — check out the hottest stars in shades, in our above gallery!

Think about it… sunglasses are the one style staple that never go out of style. The sun isn’t going anywhere, and neither are sunnies! So, why not embrace extremely good-looking celebs rocking their best eyewear? There’s just something about a good pair of shades that adds so much, sass, style and sexiness to any look.. even if that look only consists of a barely-there bikini.

National Sunglasses Day conveniently falls on June 27; just days after the first official day of summer! So, you know the celebs were ready to break out the shades and bikini combo. Selena Gomez, 24, seen in our above gallery, paired her John Lennon inspired sunnies with two tight braids; While Emily Ratajkowski, 25, paired her white shades with a baby blue two piece, some Rosé… and a yacht. Casual.

And, we can’t forget about the men! The Rock, 45, and Zac Efron, 29, rocked square-style sunnies, while decked out in their Baywatch gear! Although the dynamic duo were covered up in our gallery, their biceps were on FULL display! And, if you made it past hotties, Scott Eastwood, 31, and Hugh Jackman, 48, then you probably took a long pause to appreciate all that is, Michael B. Jordan. The actor, 30, showed off his tone abs in some dark sunglasses, and he never looked better! Be sure to celebrate today’s epic holiday by treating yourself to a pair of new shades, and by clicking through our photos!

HollywoodLifers, which star in sunnies was YOUR favorite?