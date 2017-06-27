Tyler Chronicles Hilariously Mocks Migos Vs. Joe Budden Beef In Viral Video

Tyler Chronicles has the best take yet on the Migos vs. Joe Budden feud from the BET Awards. The comedian made a parody video mocking the dramatic interview through a hilarious reenactment of the incident. You have to see this!

The altercation between Migos and Joe Budden after the 2017 BET Awards was even crazier than we thought! Tyler Chronicles captured the whole interview on tape — or at least his version of what went down. The hilarious parody is making the rounds online and has gone totally viral. In the video, a group of actors play the guys from Migos — Quavo, Offset and Takeoff — Joe Budden, and interviewer DJ Akademiks. In case you don’t know what happened in the most dramatic interview in the century, Offset apparently said something that angered Joe, who immediately stormed off. The incident left everyone confused, especially Akademiks!

Seriously; this parody is pure gold. The guys playing Migos are speaking total gibberish, and are close captioned with only question marks while Akademiks asks them about their song “Bad and Boujee”. Joe starts freaking out in the most hilarious way possible; flinging his head back and forth and spinning like a ballerina off the interview set. Akademiks is extremely upset and starts screaming at Migos while the guys defend themselves in more gibberish. Akademiks is sobbing while Joe spins back into frame. It’s chaos, and pretty much as ridiculous as what actually happened.

Believe it or not, the totally awkward IRL interview on Complex‘s “Everyday Struggle” was wilder in footage not captured by cameras. The Migos guys and Joe allegedly got into a shoving match when the cameras were off, according to reports. The alleged fight was calmed down by bystanders on the red carpet, and Migos made their way over to a parking garage for another feud — this time with Chris Brown. Quavo’s dating Chris’ ex, Karrueche Tran (who has a restraining order out on them), and apparently someone from Chris’ crew punched the rapper after he dissed Chris, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Cue a big altercation surrounded by police. Hopefully Tyler parodies that next!

