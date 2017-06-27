Michael Nyqvist Dead: ‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Star Dies At 56

Actor Michael Nyqvist, best known for starring in the original ‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’, has sadly died at the age of 56. Michael passed away on June 27 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Michael Nyqvist, 56, has died after suffering from lung cancer, his representative confirmed to our sister site Variety. The actor, who starred in the original Swedish Girl With The Dragon Tattoo trilogy as Mikael Blomkvist alongside Noomi Rapace, was also a force to be reckoned with in American film. You might recognize him as the villain in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, and as the Viggo in John Wick. He famously suffered a major injury on the set in 2014, cracking his skull open and requiring 80 stitches.

His representative announced his tragic death in a statement:

“On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer,” his rep said. “Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

A separate statement from the family, when translated from Swedish reads: “Today, we are sad to announce that actor and author Michael Nyqvist died on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 after a brief illness. Michael Nyqvist was 56 years old and will be greatly missed. The family asks to mourn in silence.”

Michael leaves behind his wife of 27 years, production designer Catharina Nyqvist Ehrnrooth, and their two children, Ellen and Arthur. May he rest in peace.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Michael’s family during this difficult time.