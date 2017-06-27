Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Picks Pup’s Name After Considering Baby Jesus & More

After days of heated debate on Twitter, North West and Kim Kardashian have finally landed on a name for their new puppy and it’s FIN-tastic!

Nearly two weeks ago North West, 4, was given a brand-new puppy for her birthday and on June25, her mama Kim Kardashian, 36, turned to Twitter for some help picking a name for their new fluffy friend. “Please help us pick the final name today!” she wrote. As you can probably guess, the votes immediately began pouring in! Fans could pick between Goldie, Peachy Pop, Sushi and Baby Jesus. And because it’s decadent and delicious, North opted for the most taste-bud teasing choice: Sushi! It’s hard to believe baby North is already 4! Take a look back at North’s most adorable moments!

As we previously reported, North celebrated her birthday with her cousin Penelope Disick, 4, who received Sushi’s puppy sister, which was promptly named Honey! Their joint party was a lavish affair featuring a bouncy house and all the best snacks including French fries, macaroni and cheese and two gigantic cakes. This year the duo chose a Moana theme for their birthday bash so, naturally, all the Kardashians dropped by in their most festive floral ensembles! Everyone in attendance sported leis and some actors dressed as the film’s musical duo, Moana and Maui, entertained the party’s young attendees.

The pup’s name was announced by Kim late on Monday, June 26, on Twitter, meaning the cute white-furred Pomeranian is officially a part of the Kardashian Klan! Sushi wasn’t the first choice among the media maven’s followers, Peachy Pop took the prize with 29%, followed by Sushi and Baby Jesus. But, let’s face it, when it comes to choosing appetite-inducing pet names North has scales, err, skills!

FYI the puppy's name is Sushi 🍣 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you loving North’s choice? Should she have gone with Peachy Pop?! Let us know!