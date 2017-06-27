Kim Kardashian Attacked Online After Dissing Beauty Vlogger For Bad Makeup Line Review

Shade shade shade! Kim Kardashian has come under fire in the Twittersphere for not tagging a certain beauty vlogger in some pics after she gave the reality star’s latest contour and highlighting kit a so-so review. And in no time, the gloves came off!

It started so innocently. Before Kim Kardashian, 36, released her new make-up kits last week she hosted a very special soiree for some of the internet’s top beauty vloggers. Among them was Jackie Aina, 29, who boasts over a million and a half followers on YouTube. Well, when Jackie tried out Kim’s new beauty products in her review, her response wasn’t exactly stellar. Then, on June 27, Kim shared photos from the event and just so happened to forget to tag Jackie…and Jackie noticed. As you probably guessed, this drove Jackie’s loyal followers into an immediate frenzy!

After the story broke, Kim immediately tried to counter the hostility by explaining to Jackie directly that it was all just a misunderstanding. “I would never post someone’s pic on my page and then intentionally not tag them,” she wrote on Twitter. “When I uploaded the album I was tagging everyone that came to the party and for some reason it wouldn’t let me tag Jackie’s name.” The beauty vlogger has given Kim the benefit of the doubt but that doesn’t seem to have calmed her supporters!

Fans of Jackie’s reviews suspect that Kim omitting Jackie from her photos is a clear act of revenge! Their response was fast and furious, lashing out at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for the supposed slight. The comments aimed at Kim range from serious side-eye to all-out rage that Jackie wasn’t a part of Kim’s coveted pics from the roll-out.

@KimKardashian is complete trash for not tagging @jackieaina, purposefully. I've completely lost respect for her and her brand (@kkwbeauty). — 🇨🇲 (@krewelladevill) June 26, 2017

Shows you know nothing! She is a vile lying cow and of cause she did it on purpose — Mike lewis (@Mikelewis089249) June 27, 2017

Sis…the three dots in the upper right hand corner…you know what I'm not about to school Kim about IG when it should be the other way pic.twitter.com/WFr582NmCE — GoldieLove✨ (@g0ldiel0ve) June 28, 2017

Kim Kardashian literally untagged Jackie Aina from her instagram post because she gave an honest review of KKW Beauty 😂😂 — euphoria (@KKendallScott) June 23, 2017

