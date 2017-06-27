Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sexiest Wet Hair Look Ever — Get Her Mermaid Style With Just 2 Products

Khloe rocked a ‘wet n wild’ look on June 24 and her hairstylist is revealing exactly how to copy it with just TWO hair products! And one is available at the drugstore!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, seriously keeps getting better. Her wet hair look on June 24 was on fire — absolutely sexy and stunning. Her hair was done by stylist Justine Marjan. After getting an insane response on Instagram, Justine posted a second photo of the look, writing: “You all keep asking, so here’s how I got #khloekardashian’s wet 💦 look last night: it’s just @tresemme repair and protect 7 mask and @randcohair vicious hairspray 🤗 so easy! Lmk your fav way to get a wet look in the comments!” When fans asked her to clarify in the comments, she added: “I didn’t rinse out the mask. I applied the mask to dry hair then sealed with hairspray.” She said she is also a fan of these hairsprays: “I love @balmainhaircouture and @bumbleandbumble.”

So there you have it! Just two products to achieve this wet look! This style looks so complicated but actually it’s super easy and wearable. Plus, it’s so sexy for summer! The wet look has been everywhere lately — spotted on Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell and many more. Hot, hot, hot!

Her amazing, glowing skin was thanks to makeup artist Hrush Achemyan. She rocked a burgundy smokey eye, and super long and dramatic lashes. Her skin was glowing thanks to an intense highlighter on the top of her cheekbones. Her lips were shiny and plump thanks to gloss and a little over-lining, I’m sure.

