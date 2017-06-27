‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s Home Burns To The Ground In Huge San Luis Obispo Fire

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki’s beloved weekend getaway home in has burned to the ground in a massive Central California wildfire. We’ve got the details on how he’s lost so many personal mementos.

So heartbreaking! Johnny Galecki has lost his getaway ranch in a massive wildfire near San Luis Obispo, CA. The 1,200 acre blaze burned his home to the ground on June 26, and the road to his place is still closed so he can’t even get in to see how much of his belongings can be recovered. TMZ reports that The Big Bang Theory star kept tons of personal memorabilia including family photos and other mementos from his many years in Hollywood stored up there.

The place was absolutely beloved to the 42-year-old actor, who headed to the getaway pad nearly 200 miles north of Los Angeles on a regular basis. His co-star Kaley Cuoco said that he used it to completely unplug from life in the city, once remarking, “My Big Bang Theory costar Johnny Galecki went off the grid. He bought a huge ranch and goes there every weekend. He keeps telling me to do the same thing, but I don’t know if I’m that committed. The Valley is as far off the grid as I’m going to go.” Oh man, this loss is going to be SO devastating for him, as heading up there was his way to escape from the demands of Hollywood.

Johnny still has his main place in LA, a $9.2 million Hollywood Hills home that he bought from action star Jason Statham in 2015. While the mansion is absolutely stunning, the SLO ranch was where he went to every chance he got in his downtime from filming BBT. The actor makes $1 million an episode on the long-running CBS hit, but all the money in the world can’t replace precious personal items and memorabilia. The actor has posted pics on his Instagram from his beloved ranch, which featured an outdoor fire pit he loved to hang out around, as well as fruit trees. He clearly loved his home so much and it was his favorite place to be.

HollywoodLifers, send your best wishes and thoughts to Johnny during his time of loss.