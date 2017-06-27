Gigi Hadid’s Bright Blonde Hair Makeover — See Her Light Hair For Summer

Gigi is blonde again! The supermodel showed off her newly lightened locks on June 26 in New York City. Her new, bright blonde hair matched her yellow sunglasses and boots as she stepped out of her car — click below to see her dramatic before and after!

Gigi Hadid is known for being blonde but for the past few months, she has been rocking a darker shade — a “bronde” or dirty blonde hue verging on light brown. In fact, at the CFDA Awards on June 5, her hair was definitely brown, a big contrast against her all-white outfit. But the model has lightened up for the summer! She hit the NYC streets on June 26, wearing a white tank, blue jeans, and rocking her newly blonde hair. Her strands are so bright, they look almost yellow, although that could be an optical illusion since she was wearing yellow sunglasses!

Obviously, Gigi has been blonde in the past but it’s been a while and now we are so happy to see her with bright blonde strands again! There are some extra light pieces framing her face, which really accentuates her olive skin. Her makeup look was very subdued next to her new hair color. She wore very little eye makeup and maybe just some lip balm! Even with a bare face, she looked perfect! The Maybelline ambassador took a day off from makeup, but we can’t wait to see her glam on her next red carpet!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Gigi Hadid’s blonde hair makeover? Would you rock this hair color this summer?