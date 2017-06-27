Edgar Wright Explains How & When He Knew Ansel Elgort Would Be ‘Baby Driver’

Speaking to HollywoodLife.com, Edgar Wright dished on casting Ansel Elgort as the one and only ‘Baby Driver’. Plus, he shares some epic memories from set featuring Jamie Foxx!

Edgar Wright, 43, didn’t have to hesitate when it came to casting Ansel Elgort, 23, in his new movie. At the Cinema Society and Avion screening of Baby Driver on Monday, June 26 at the Metrograph in New York City, Edgar spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY to discuss the casting process and so much more. The director was very candid about how he met with many different young actors, as well as sharing exactly what it was about Ansel that made him a shoe-in for the film’s lead, Baby. On top of that, Edgar has some pretty incredible memories from set that include Ansel’s A-list co-star, Jamie Foxx. Sadly Jamie wasn’t present for the screening, but Edgar shared two memorable moments where the director was left in awe of how cool the entire experience of filming Baby Driver was.

Speaking of A-listers, Edgar and Ansel had some seriously high quality celeb friends on-hand to help celebrate the film's release.

On why he chose Ansel Elgort for ‘Baby Driver’…

EW: “I think when I started working on the film full time as the next movie I met with a bunch of the young actors out there and Ansel was one of the first people that I met and was the favorite straight away. I think, you know, just because he’s a really charismatic, dynamic actor, but also because he’s got such a passion for music himself. You know, that side of the movie really was kind of enlivened by having him in it.”

On the music in ‘Baby Driver’ being it’s own character…

EW: “The music was written into the script. I mean, the music is essentially my record collection. Everything in the movie is somewhere in my iTunes, amongst the 34,000 tracks in my iTunes. If you see the movie you’ll see that everything is choreographed to those songs. So it’s not like we just shot stuff and added the music later, it’s like the actors are listening to the songs on the set and sometimes interacting with those songs. So we had to clear all those songs before we started shooting.”

On his most exciting memories from set….

EW: “One of my main memories is actually Jamie Foxx DJ’ing between set ups. So any time we were resetting Jamie would immediately plug his iPhone into the stereo of a car and start DJ’ing. One of my memories is that there’s a chase scene with the bank robbers that has, Ansel, Jamie Foxx and Flea, and at one point Jamie started playing “Give It Away Now” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and I looked around and in the back Flea was doing air bass to his own track. And I was sitting there thinking, I’m so glad I get to witness this!”

On what sets ‘Baby Driver’ apart from other action films…

EW: “I think the fact that it’s all set to music through the entire running time. And also I think it goes back to the old school of doing all of the stunts for real. There’s no green screen in the movie. So we did all of the chases on the real road with the actors on the real roads as well. So there’s a particular thrill that you get out of having those actors in the car bombing down the freeway at 80mph.”

