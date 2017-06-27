La La Anthony Hints Carmelo’s Trying To Reconcile: ‘Why Wouldn’t He’ Want Me Back

What’s really going on with Carmelo and La La Anthony? Well, she spilled all of the tea in an interview on June 27! La La admitted that she’s not divorcing Melo… ‘right now.’ Find out why by watching her interview, here!

Talk that talk La La! The television personality, 38, let the world know that she and Carmelo Anthony, 33, aren’t moving forward with their divorce… just yet. During a candid interview on June 27, La La was in good spirits when she admitted that they’re just focused on their son, Kiyan, 10. But, that doesn’t mean Melo isn’t trying to win her back… maybe.

“He seems like he wants you back?” Wendy Williams asked La La during their candid sit down. “Why wouldn‘t he?” La La replied with confidence, while she seemed to dodge the question. A collective crowd roar followed her bold response and she loved every second of it. Hey, if we looked as good as La La, we’d love it too! But, the stunning star got serious and explained that she’s got nothing but love for Melo.

“Not right now, I’m not,” La La said about if she plans on divorcing Melo. “Marriages are tough… it’s filled with ups and downs. We’re just going through a time right now. But, him and I are the best of friends and our number one committment is Kiyan. We have to set an example to Kiyan and that’s what’s most important to me.”

La La took her explanation a step further, when she admitted that she’ll never turn against Melo. “I absolutely, would never say a bad thing about my husband,” she said. “He’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad.” That’s sweet!

So, if there’s no bad blood, can they work it out? — Well, Wendy asked all the right questions and La La served up the tea. “Listen, if I could predict the future, then we’d all be multimillionaires. I don’ t know what the future holds,” La La admitted. “I just know that we’re doing an incredible job being parents to our son. We really are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody for 19-years-and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart.” Awe!

La La’s telling interview came just two days after Melo wished her the sweetest happy birthday on Instagram. He posted a photo of her on June 25, with the caption, “You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH”. His cute message was followed with “LOVE you.” And, fans obviously went nuts.

La La and Melo were together for 12 years and married for seven years before they decided to separate in April 2017. Although their relationship is going through a tumultuous time, one thing is consistent; their approach to co-parenting. The pair have remained a happy, united front when it comes to their son, Kiyan.

HollywoodLifers, do you think La La and Melo get back together?