Desi Perkins Reveals Her Halloween Ideas, Makeup Line Plans & More At VidCon

Stunning beauty guru Desi Perkins didn’t hold back while chatting with HollywoodLife.com at VidCon. The YouTuber revealed whether or not she has a makeup line in store, what she’s planning for Halloween this year and so much more!

Desi Perkins, 30, is a literal goddess. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the beauty YouTuber at VidCon 2017 on June 24, and she told us all about her friendship with Katy DeGroot AKA Lustrelux, her Halloween makeup plans, and her fave collabs. However, the number one thing all of her 2.5 million subscribers want to know is: can we expect a makeup line any time soon? The jury is still out!

“A makeup line? Uh… I don’t know if I would,” began Desi. But don’t lose hope, beauty fans! “Who knows if I would do a makeup line? It’s something that I’ve thought about. Makeup collaborations probably, that’s something that I’ve always wanted to do too so, we’ll see.” We definitely hope she decides to do it and can’t wait to see what collabs she’ll come up with! See pics from VidCon here.

Something we love about Desi is her positive, supportive friendship with Katy. “There’s never competition,” Desi explained of her relationship with Katy. “We have fun together, we joke around, we don’t take things too seriously and we both have the same sense of humor. So, we kind of just clicked! It’s nice to have a friend in that space that you can talk to about YouTube and the internet.” Desi also revealed that some of her favorite collabs are with Katy and their husbands. “We all just have this like really easy relationship. Those seem to be the less serious ones that are really funny and fun.”

Desi is known for her over-the-top Halloween looks, even revealing that that’s how she got into makeup! “I actually got into doing makeup by accident,” she explained, revealing that trying out Halloween makeup made her realize that it’s a form of art and she has a hidden talent for it. After 2016’s viral melting skull look, Desi wants to out-do herself again. “I definitely want to step outside the box. It’s my favorite holiday, it’s where all of my creativity just comes out.” She mentioned “sweet makeup” and said she’s going to try something “crazier.”

