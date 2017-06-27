Brad Pitt Urging Angelina Jolie To Have Family Reunion In London — He Really Misses The Kids

Brad Pitt has been badly missing his kids and is now urgently asking Angelina Jolie to have a family reunion while in London. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Brad Pitt, 53, is not having the best time being away from his kids after his split with longtime love Angelina Jolie, 42 and he’s been asking the mother of his kids for a family reunion while they’re all in Europe, a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Brad has been pushing Angelina, urging her to let him see the kids in London,” the source revealed. “He made plans to be in Europe for Glastonbury Festival and when he learned she would be with their children in the UK too, he thought he would try to work around her schedule to spend time with the kids.” It seems their six children have been the main priority for Brad and Angelina lately and both parents have been working hard to maintain a positive environment while they share custody. See some of the best family photos of Brad, Angelina, and their kids here.

Despite his busy schedule, Brad is more than willing to do anything he can to see his children whenever possible. “Brad is trying to be flexible and do everything right so that he can spend time with kids any way he can,” our source continued. “He misses all the time they used to spend together and wants to see them any way he can.” The doting dad’s nostalgia is a sure reflection of how often the former tight-knit clan was together in the past and how different his life must be ever since the separation with Angelina.

Apart from missing his kids, it seems Brad is settling in on his own and may be trying to move on romantically after being spotted on an intimate date with Australian model Elle Macpherson, 53. We know it must not be easy going from part of a power couple to a bachelor! No matter what their personal lives will consist of in the future, we hope Brad and Angelina continue to enjoy success and happy moments with their kids.

