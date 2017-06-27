Exclusive
Bella Hadid Disappointed Drake Fling ‘Fizzled’ Out: She Wants Love Like Gigi & Zayn

Bella Hadid is finally ready for romance! While she’s been focused on work, she wants something special. And, Bella thought she had it with Drake, after the two spent some brief time together. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Bella Hadid, 20, knows what she wants in life! And, she thought that was Drake, 30, after the two were spotted leaving The Nice Guy together at the end of June. However, their brief LA fling was short lived. But, “Bella is longing for a new boyfriend,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com! Since the model’s used to jet-setting all over the world, “she also wants someone as high-profile as her ex, The Weeknd.” Huh?

Whoa, whoa, whoa  — Don’t mistake that for her wanting Abel back. “Bella just enjoys the type of lifestyle that comes with dating a fellow celebrity,” the source said. And, we don’t blame her. With a schedule like hers, we’re sure Bella needs that type of compatibility. Not to mention, celebrities have been known to admit that it’s easier to date fellow stars.

Although Bella is hoping for a new romance, she’s still a bit agitated that things didn’t progress with Drake. “She feels let down that things fizzled between them,” our insider revealed. The two were engaged in a some social media flirting after they were spotted together in LA — you know, liking each other’s photos and all that. But, it ended out of nowhere.

As for Drake? — Well, the labeled “player” may have his sights set on a new chick. When Drizzy showed up to the NBA Awards red carpet, June 26, in NYC, he wasn’t alone. The rapper — who hosted the first-ever NBA awards — walked the carpet with sportscaster, Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude, 30, on his arm! And, fans are speculating that the two are a hot, new item. You can watch that moment, above.

When it comes down to it, “Bella just wants something like Gigi [Hadid, 21] and Zayn [Malik, 24],” the source admitted, adding, “Bella is so happy for her sister and wants that for herself.” Awe! We hope Bella finds her special someone!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think Bella should date?