‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestants Now Need Producers’ Permission Before Having Sex

There is a new ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ rule that sounds really weird — but might make things safer after the recent sexual assault allegations. Contestants reportedly must now get PERMISSION to have sex!

Talk about safe sex! Bachelor in Paradise has reportedly implemented a new rule that requires contestants to get the all-clear from the show’s producers before they try to get it on, sources told TMZ. The development comes after production shutdown briefly due to sexual assault allegations Corinne Olympios made against fellow contestant DeMario Jackson. Once Warner Bros.’ investigation found no evidence of “misconduct,” filming resumed. But not without big changes, like the aforementioned rule.

Sources located at the Mexican resort where Bachelor in Paradise is being filmed told TMZ that new policies had been instituted in regards to sex, especially in “The Boom Boom Room” — the place where contestants go to have sex indoors. Contestants who wish to engage in sex must go to a producer and say they consent to the activity. The producer is allowed to call the whole thing off if they think either one of the parties is unable to consent to the act. Click here to see pics of Bachelor Nation scandals.

According to TMZ, when the contestants arrived back on set over the weekend they were required to attend a 2-hour meeting with lawyers who went through the show’s rules. BiP is so serious about this stuff that if they find out contestants are having sex without getting permission they are actually allowed to go into “The Boom Boom Room” and put a stop to the sex. This rule is one of several instituted after the assault allegations, including the requirement that contestants give production all of their drugs — prescription or not — and can only drink a max of two alcoholic beverages per hour.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new rules on the set of Bachelor in Paradise? Are they a good idea? Let us know below!