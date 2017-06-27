‘AGT’ Recap: A Trio Formed In 1959 Gets A Second Chance At Fame As Auditions Continue

A trio that has been singing together since 1959 but were torn apart by racist segregation and a young singer who used to tour with Lil Bow-Wow give their dreams another shot in an amazing ‘AGT’ episode.

It’s time for the fifth episode of America’s Got Talent and we’re still in audition mode! The night started off magically with young Henry Richardson who was inspired by AGT to learn magic. The teen magician received rave reviews and kicked off the evening with four yes’s from the judges! Next came a true balancing act! Maxim Popazov, who came on the show with his significant other, although they’re competing separately, had a chair-climbing act that had the audience and the judges on their feet wanting more! Holding a cake, he climbed stacks of chairs and it was incredible! The judges, of course, were impressed and gave Maxim four yes’s.

Next came Maxim’s wife, Teresa Popazov, who performed another balancing act, performing handstands and showing off her flexibility on a metal structure. She went so far as to balance her ENTIRE body weight with her MOUTH. The performance left Mel B speechless, and the four judges agreed that Teresa needed to go through to the next round!

The Mascaraders, a group of three men who have been singing together since 1959. Because of segregation, the men struggled to make it when they were getting started in their singing careers. Now, on AGT, the men took their chance for fame! With southern soul and incredible harmonizations, the trio blew the judges and the audience away — especially Simon Cowell, who swayed along throughout the song! “If you’re good, your good — it doesn’t matter how old you are,” Simon said to the men, because each judge said yes and gave the Mascaraders their big break!

The moment many of us have been waiting for… The Dancing Deputy Deante Diggs! The Law Enforcement Officer turned performer showed off his wild side, dancing to “Confident” by Demi Lovato. While Deante was living his best life up there, the judges thought his moves were a literal crime! While Simon was telling Deante “no,” in the nicest way possible, he added that Mel B was “successful in the Spice Girls without being able to dance,” and assured Deante he could be, too. Mel threw water at Simon and they sent Deante back home. Ouch.

Next up was Sarah and her five-year-old dog Hero, who put on a pirates inspired performance! The two reenacted an incredible sword fight and had Simon and Heidi Klum so impressed, but Howie and Mel B weren’t feeling it. For the first time in Simon Cowell and AGT history, Simon went on stage and took the mic from a teary Sarah and begged Mel and Howie Mandell to change their vote. Howie changed his vote to a “yes” and Sarah and Hero had enough yes’s to go to the next round! Phew!

You may remember Johnny Manuel, a singer who once toured with Lil Bowwow and The Backstreet Boys, but was suddenly dropped and ultimately gave up his career in music. After years of working 9 to 5 jobs, Johnny made his way to AGT to give his dream another chance. Singing the soulful “Don’t Walk Away From Me” by Whitney Houston, Johnny gave a chilling performance that showcased his incredible talent and range that had every judge grinning from ear to ear and the entire crowd on its feet. As he wrapped up the song, Mel, Simon, Heidi and Howie joined the crowd on their feet for a standing ovation. It’s clearly no surprise, Johnny received four “yes’s!”

An acrobatic troupe dressed as police officers in colorful uniforms did a comedic act showing off “acrobatic skills” while laying on the floor. Because they were on the floor the men weren’t actually doing the acrobatics, but an overhead camera that projected them on a screen made it look like they were actually doing these incredible tricks! The talent was more funny than anything and the only one who wasn’t getting it was Simon. Simon hit his “X” button and called them the “Worst act we’ve had this year.” Heidi, Howie and Mel remained entertained and the trio received three yes’s from them — enough to send them forward in the competition!

Final Draft a singing group of four men in their twenties from Lehigh, Georgia are a passionate, confident crew that are ready to make their dreams happen! The quad went on to set the groove with a soulful version of “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” Bringing us back to the the days of James Brown, The Dapps and more, the group blew everyone away with their intricate harmonizations and profound vocals. I mean, wow. “You want to be here because this is your life. Your life will never be the same after tonight,” Howie said to the boys as they had tears in their eyes. The rest of the judges agreed and unanimously sent Final Draft through to the next round!

Three men went on AGT to represent the artistic vision of the Lisbon-based art company Oskar and Gaspar. While Oskar and Gaspar have never been seen before, they use what is called “Ink Mapping” to develop art on the human body. Using Heidi, who was wearing a white bodysuit, Gaspar and Oskar projected different people, colors, prints and shapes onto Heidi’s body. Essentially, this is what Heidi will be wearing at her infamous Halloween party next year. The “Ink Mapping” was a total success and the mysterious men received 4 yes’s!

New York-based magician, Vinny Grosso, took the AGT stage to show off his talents! Vinny invited Howie up to the stage to make sure everyone knew he wasn’t cheating — going so far as to STRIP to show he wasn’t wearing a wire. He taped his eyes shut and while naked, had Howie pick a card, tap the card on Vinny’s tongue and, apparently, by the taste of the card, Vinny guessed exactly card Howie picked! And he got it right! For as crazy as the trick was, Vinny received four yes’s from the judges!

Italian and as jolly as can be, Carlos De Antonis from Miami came to America’s Got Talent to make his singing dreams come true. Through his huge smile, Carlos blew everyone away with his absolutely gorgeous opera performance. Truly, I felt like I was at the Met and I’m sure the audience did, too. With tears in his eyes, Carlos completed the gorgeous rendition of the song and finished it off with a stunning high note. The cab driver was immediately brought to tears with the audience’s reaction. Carlos, without a doubt in anyone’s mind, received four yes’s from the judges and we can’t wait to see him again!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of AGT? Let us know!