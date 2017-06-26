Night two of ‘The Duels’ is here and the talent is seriously bringing their A-game. In this exclusive ‘World of Dance’ sneak peek, Diana Pombo goes head-to-head with The Posse! Watch!

Diana Pombo may only be 11 years old, but this girl can move. She won the judges over and nearly brought them all to tears with their performance of Sia‘s “Bird Set Free” in the qualifiers — and now she’s going head to head with a group of seven. The contemporary dancer has already been named the Mini Female Dancer at National: The Dance Awards last year, but now she’s hoping to get that $1 million. During her performance of “The Duels,” Jennifer Lopez literally yells out “What?!,” absolutely stunned by her moves.

The Posse was up next — seven dancers who have won top titles, national competitions and have worked with Justin Bieber and Sia. The group currently trains at Nor Cal Dance Arts, and it shows. They nail their performance, dancing with ropes in hand to “In the Name of Love” by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha. They definitely impressed the judges, especially Ne-Yo who seems extremely happy with their act.

So, who will move on to the next round? We’ll have to see — the judges will score each act based on their artistry, precision and athleticism; the top scoring will move on, and be one step closer to the $1 million. HollywoodLifers, who do you think won this round? World of Dance airs on Tuesdays at 10PM ET on NBC.