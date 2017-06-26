Who Is Kenny? — 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant

We all know Kenny and Lee are about to go head-to-head on ‘The Bachelorette’ — but how much do you really know about the pro-wrestler? Here’s five things you may not know.

1. Kenny has been on reality TV before.

We all know Kenny, 35, is a pro-wrestler but did you know The Bachelorette isn’t the first time he’s gotten a taste of the TV spotlight? His real name is Kenny Layne, but his ring name is Kenny King. He actually appeared on season two of WWE’s Tough Enough, and was also part of the Rebellion team in the Ring of Honor. He had the chance to train with a legend. “It’s a compliment saying some of work this year is my best ever and that is a testament to Nick Bockwinkel. Nick would come in on Thursday nights, sometimes Fridays, and we would work on promos and learning and understanding your character,” he told Bleacher Report.

2. He has a sexy side.

Another way to prove you’re not afraid of the attention? Jump on stage. He actually was a Chippendale dancer at one point in his life in Las Vegas. And yes, there are photos. So, we know Rachel Lindsay likes a guy who’s confident and takes charge — maybe that’s something she’s attracted to Kenny for!

3. He’s crazy about his daughter.

Kenny’s first love is his daughter. “She is literally my reason for living. She makes my life better,” he said in his ABC bio.

4. He loves The Rock.

What wrestler doesn’t, right? He revealed if he could have lunch with one person, it’d be him. “We are very much alike,” he said.

5. You’ve seen him as a kid.

Wondering why that smile looks so familiar? As a child, he not only did commercials, but also had guest spots on Welcome Freshmen and Clarissa Explains It All.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kenny has a chance with Rachel?